Local drivers shine at Black Hills Speedway

By Vic Quick
kotatv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Top drivers revved up...

www.kotatv.com

Black Hills Pioneer

Wild Bill Days heats up Deadwood

DEADWOOD — From smokin’ guns at the Cowboy Fast Draw US Nationals Competition to the sizzlin’ sounds of live entertainment on Main Street, Wild Bill Days weather was hot, with water-borne events such as Dock Dogs and prospecting for gold a welcome respite. Pioneer photos by Jaci Conrad Pearson.
DEADWOOD, SD
kotatv.com

Big Ol’ Fish-Clara English

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This weeks’ Big Ol’ Fish is a 6 pound, 2 ounce catfish caught by Clara English. Congrats on your Big Ol’ Fish!!!!
RAPID CITY, SD
Mix 97-3

How Can You Beat The South Dakota Heat Without Breaking The Bank?

Over the weekend, the Sioux Empire experienced a scorching heat wave. Most of the region experienced a Heat Advisory and other areas were issued an Excessive Heat Watch. Our news and weather partners at Dakota News Now kept viewers informed about hot temperatures and humidity levels. Not only was South Dakota sweating bullets due to the intense heat, but the wind was also blowing at about 30 miles per hour. Going outside felt like turning on your car air conditioner for the first time. It was like that initial blast of awful hot air blowing in your face that's not yet keeping you cool.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kikn.com

Concert Lineup for the 2022 South Dakota State Fair

The 2022 South Dakota State Fair gets underway September 1 - 5 in Huron. The grandstand entertainment is once again well-rounded offering something for everyone. August 31 - Sept. 1: Red Wilk Construction Tuff Hedeman Bull Bash. $20 for adults and $12 for youth. Friday, Sept. 2: Stone Temple Pilots....
HURON, SD
capcity.news

Wyoming accepting leftover elk, deer, antelope hunting license applications through Friday

CASPER, Wyo. — Hunters have until Friday to apply for leftover limited-quota elk, deer and antelope licenses, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. Both residents and nonresidents are able to apply for the leftover licenses and there is no quota split between residents and nonresidents. People can apply together in a party of up to six hunters for the licenses, Game and Fish added.
WYOMING STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

When Can You Start Buying Fireworks in South Dakota?

Pyrotechnics lovers can start to rejoice! We are down to T-minus one week and counting until South Dakota residents can legally buy fireworks again in the state. Soon your radio and television will be inundated with fireworks ads every hour because fireworks officially go on sale in just a few days here in the land of the free and the home of the boom.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

You can eat South Dakota’s invasive river carp

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some species of invasive carp found in South Dakota, which include Silver Carp, Grass Carp and Bighead Carp, can grow up to 90 lbs. While this is the maximum for Bighead Carp, S.D. GFP Aquatic Invasive Species Coordinator Tanner Davis says that you’re much more likely to find a carp between 10 and 25 lbs.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kotatv.com

Air conditioning assistance is now available in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Department of Social Services offers assistance with repair and replacement of air conditioning systems for South Dakotans. Eligibility for the energy assistance program is based on the number of people and income of everyone in the home. People qualified for the Low-income Energy Assistance Program and those who own their home can apply for the energy assistance.
POLITICS
KELOLAND TV

Impeachment trial begins; Cactus Cafe and Lounge fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, June 21. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Today is a historic day for the state of South Dakota. This morning, the state’s first impeachment trial gets underway.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Power outage in southeast Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Black Hills Energy has confirmed a power outage in southeast Rapid City affecting 2,267 locations. They estimate restoration Monday at 1 p.m.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in South Dakota

(STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in South Dakota using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from May 2021 to May 2022. The charts in this story were created...
REAL ESTATE
gowatertown.net

Fire destroys Main Street business in Wall, South Dakota

WALL, S.D. – A Monday night fire in Wall has destroyed the Cactus Cafe and Lounge on the town’s Main Street. The Wall Fire Department says they were dispatched to the business and found a free burning fire with a heavy smoke condition. The fire was extending into the roof assembly and they immediately struck a second alarm. Due to the nature of the fire and amount of neighboring structures, the fire went to multiple alarms.
WALL, SD

