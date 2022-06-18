ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nederland, TX

What’s being built on Nederland Avenue?

By Mary Meaux
Port Arthur News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new plaza is planed for an area in...

www.panews.com

therecordlive.com

Orange County Republican Party Fourth of July celebration

The Orange County Republican Party will have a Fourth of July celebration in Vidor featuring U.S Representative Randy Weber, music and a fireworks show. The free event is sponsored by local businesses and will begin at 7 p.m. at the Maplecrest Baptist Church. Weber, a Republican, represents the. 15th District...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

DPS to host a Recruitment & Testing Session in Beaumont on Sat, July 2nd

If you’re interested in a career as a state trooper, the Texas Department of Public Safety will soon be hosting a Recruitment & Testing Session in the Golden Triangle. According to Sergeant Shana Clark, the event will be Saturday, July 2nd from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at the DPS Beaumont District Office, located at 7200 Eastex Freeway.
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

LETTER TO THE EDITOR — Resident salutes mayor’s election result

Congratulations to the City of Port Arthur. I salute you for retaining the services of the very productive and dedicated City Council and giving our city a chance to continue moving forward. Your selection of the Mayor indicated wisdom, and I salute you for a positive move! God bless you!
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

Damage to Nederland post office box could result in criminal charges

NEDERLAND — The drop box outside the Nederland Post Office recently suffered damage in what could result in criminal charges. And there may be other local mail drop boxes impacted. Social media posts in Mid County showed photos of the Nederland mailbox covered with plastic wrap so as not...
NEDERLAND, TX
kogt.com

Fire On Old Peveto Road

Just after 6pm on Sunday, June 19 firefighters were called to a fire at a home on Old Peveto Rd. in the Little Cypress area. There were no injuries reported and the cause is unknown. Emergency Services District #3 and 4 along with Bridge City VFD and Deweyville were on...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
westcentralsbest.com

Arrest Made in Burkeville, TX, Area Murder

KJAS in Jasper, TX, reports that the Newton County Sheriff Office is investigating a murder that occurred at a house in the 100 block of County Road 4213 in the Deweyville area. Sheriff Robert Burby states deputies responded after a 911 caller reported that 39-year-old James Hollie had been shot...
BURKEVILLE, TX
kjas.com

Multiple county pursuit began and ended in Jasper County

An early Tuesday morning multiple county pursuit began and ended in Jasper County with two male suspects, one from Buna and the other from Corpus Christi, were taken into custody. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, it all began at about 4:30 on Highway 105 in Evadale when a...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
