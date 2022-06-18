What’s being built on Nederland Avenue?

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont community could have a new leader as three men battle for the spot as city manager. There were more than 50 applicants for the Beaumont city manager position. That number was narrowed down to 16 and presented to the Beaumont City Council. Council members...
The Port Arthur Community Action Network and Lone Star Legal Aid on Wednesday will host a community meeting to update residents on work being done by PA-CAN and their legal partners. It will be the first of five such events held over the course of a year. “These community chats...
The Orange County Republican Party will have a Fourth of July celebration in Vidor featuring U.S Representative Randy Weber, music and a fireworks show. The free event is sponsored by local businesses and will begin at 7 p.m. at the Maplecrest Baptist Church. Weber, a Republican, represents the. 15th District...
If you’re interested in a career as a state trooper, the Texas Department of Public Safety will soon be hosting a Recruitment & Testing Session in the Golden Triangle. According to Sergeant Shana Clark, the event will be Saturday, July 2nd from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at the DPS Beaumont District Office, located at 7200 Eastex Freeway.
Congratulations to the City of Port Arthur. I salute you for retaining the services of the very productive and dedicated City Council and giving our city a chance to continue moving forward. Your selection of the Mayor indicated wisdom, and I salute you for a positive move! God bless you!
NEDERLAND — The drop box outside the Nederland Post Office recently suffered damage in what could result in criminal charges. And there may be other local mail drop boxes impacted. Social media posts in Mid County showed photos of the Nederland mailbox covered with plastic wrap so as not...
Just after 6pm on Sunday, June 19 firefighters were called to a fire at a home on Old Peveto Rd. in the Little Cypress area. There were no injuries reported and the cause is unknown. Emergency Services District #3 and 4 along with Bridge City VFD and Deweyville were on...
BEAUMONT, Texas — Texans came together this weekend to celebrate freedom as Juneteenth events took place around the state. Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when union troops marched to Galveston to enforce the Emancipation Proclamation, officially freeing the last enslaved Black Americans in Texas. The city of Beaumont...
KJAS in Jasper, TX, reports that the Newton County Sheriff Office is investigating a murder that occurred at a house in the 100 block of County Road 4213 in the Deweyville area. Sheriff Robert Burby states deputies responded after a 911 caller reported that 39-year-old James Hollie had been shot...
An early Tuesday morning multiple county pursuit began and ended in Jasper County with two male suspects, one from Buna and the other from Corpus Christi, were taken into custody. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, it all began at about 4:30 on Highway 105 in Evadale when a...
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Two men were arrested and are in jail after an almost hour-long high speed chase crossed several counties. Jasper County deputies tried to stop a 2002 white Chevrolet pickup on Highway 105 in Evadale early Tuesday morning. The driver refused to stop, and deputies began to chase the truck.
JASPER COUNTY — Law enforcement officers have arrested three men accused of leading deputies on a 90-100 mph chase that wound its way from Jasper County to Jefferson County, then back to Jasper County where DPS troopers used a spike strip to stop the vehicle. The Jasper County Sheriff's...
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Press release from Texas DPS below:. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a crash involving a reported stolen vehicle on Interstate 10, at the Smith Road Exit, which occurred today, June 20, 2022, as the driver was fleeing from the Beaumont Police Department. The...
BEAUMONT, Texas — A man accused of two separate murders went before a Southeast Texas judge Monday hoping his bond would be lowered. Kedrain Perkins is facing two murder charges in connection with the deadly shootings of Felton Jones and Isaiah Wagner. Perkins is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on bonds totaling $2 million.
In 2015 Constable Christopher Bates wanted to make a difference using the best possible tool — education. And that year, he gave a $500 scholarship to one Port Arthur-area student seeking a career in law enforcement. “There’s a lot of things, even now today, going on in our nation...
BEAUMONT, Texas — Rising gas prices are making it harder for those who love the community to help the community. "It affects the people we serve, as well as the people who donate, who volunteer,” Paula O’Neal, Some Other Place director, said. Some Other Place is taking...
BEAUMONT, Texas — Jury selection began Tuesday for the trial of a man accused of taking off his clothes and attacking a Beaumont police officer. Joseph Raymond Murphy Jr, 40, of Beaumont, is facing multiple charges after an incident in 2018 that left two Beaumont officers injured. Murphy is...
A Nederland café owner who opened her store two years ago recently became one of several local business owners to receive one of the most prestigious awards in Southeast Texas. Janna Bartz, owner of The Golden Cup, was shocked to learn she was a finalist for the Better Business...
