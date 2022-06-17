Part-time Cashier

The York News-Times, a Lee Enterprises entity, is seeking a Features and Digital reporter to find and report compelling, timely, and well-sourced stories that accurately reflect the nature of York and the surrounding community in a variety of ways. Stories will published via digital, multi-media and traditional print mediums. This position will ensure all presentation elements including writing, photos and videos are incorporated into stories to meet the needs of our digital and print subscribers. Just 45 minutes away from Lincoln, one can enjoy small town life, yet also access the amenities of city living such as Husker Sports, A list concerts, museums, entertainment and night life.
