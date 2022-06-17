ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dental Receptionist

By EDITORIAL
York News-Times
 4 days ago

Full-time Dental Receptionist to our practice. You must be a positive team player with great communication skills while enjoying learning new tasks. Can you work at a fast pace while creating a fun and relaxed environment for our patients? If so, we want...

