2022 PFL 4 results: Alexander Martinez squeaks by in brawl vs. Clay Collard

Alexander Martinez was in a hard fought war Friday in Atlanta.

Although his midsection is certainly feeling it, Martinez (10-2) squeaked out a split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) over former UFC fighter Clay Collard (21-10) in the 2022 PFL 4 main event at Overtime Elite Arena. The win earned him three points in the standings and clinched him a slot in the 2022 PFL playoffs.

The first round was frenetic with Collard the aggressor as he targeted Martinez’s body with punches. On multiple occasions, Martinez winced in pain but he stood tough and didn’t falter. Both men had time on top on the ground and really appeared to have fun despite the punches ate. Collard’s leg kicks were telegraphed but successful – big windups for each as he ran in.

Round 2 was more of the same, though Martinez found success with his jab early. As the round approached the midway point, Collard dropped Martinez with a punch. Martinez crashed backward onto the canvas, but successfully defended Collard’s follow-up shot attempts. Eventually Collard scrambled onto Martinez’s back and attempted an armbar. Martinez escaped and denied multiple rolling switch attempts by Collard. The turn tables turned. Martinez snatched Collard’s back and locked in a rear-naked choke – or not. Somehow a straining Collard survived – and even stuck his tongue out in celebration. The horn sounded with Martinez on top.

Potentially anyone’s fight going into the final round, wall-and-stall occurred for the first time in the bout, even for if just a moment. When Martinez pulled a guillotine choke, Collard broke out and stood up. Collard returned to the body shot and hurt Martinez again. He desperately shot for takedowns, and nearly got one. He shoved Collard against the fence. Collard used a kimura and some punches to create space but Martinez ducked under and got a sloppy takedown. The fight ended with Martinez in Collard’s guard.

With the win, Martinez turns a standalone win over Stevie Ray in April into a two-fight winning streak. He moves to 3-2 overall in PFL, with 2022 being his second season with the promotion.

As for Collard, he remains a fan-favorite despite two losses in his most recent three fights. Collard is also 3-2 overall in PFL. He holds victories over Jeremy Stephens, Joilton Lutterbach, and Anthony Pettis.

The full 2022 PFL 4 results include:

Alexander Martinez def. Clay Collard via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Antonio Carlos Junior def. Bruce Souto via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Olivier Aubin-Mercier def. Raush Manfio via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Jeremy Stephens def. Myles Price via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)