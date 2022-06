A "Story Exchange" is planned for July 20 at the Opelousas Museum. The event takes place from 10 a.m. until noon, and is open to anyone willing to tell their story. Organizers describe the process as "simple but profound." People partner up, tell one another a true story from their life, listen deeply to each other, and then retell the other’s story using first-person (“I”) pronouns as if their partner’s story were actually their own. Here’s a video of what a story exchange looks like in real-time.

OPELOUSAS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO