ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Main Squeeze: Williams' mobile lemonade stand paying for grad school

By Keith Lawrence Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 4 days ago

When she was in the fourth grade at Newton Parrish Elementary School, Elizabeth Williams and her friends had a lemonade stand at school.

“We had it set up near the car line, so parents could buy lemonade when they picked up their kids,” she says. “We sold a lot. And we gave the money for relief after a tsunami hit Japan.”

Flash forward a few years and Williams is once again selling lemonade in her mobile business, Squeeze-E’s.

This time it’s to help pay for graduate school at Samford University in Birmingham, where she is in pharmacy school.

“I started the business in 2019 with a tent,” Williams said this week. “I got the trailer during COVID. My dad and granddad did the renovation.”

There’s no old family recipe to the lemonade.

Williams said she and her father, Ron Williams, who owns the Ben’s Soft Pretzels franchise in the area, worked in the kitchen, finding just the right ratio of sugar and lemons.

“He’s been a huge help,” she said.

“All of my drinks are lemonade- or limeade-based,” Williams said. “But I add flavors to them. I have Kentucky Classic, Ocean Water and a bunch of flavors that people can choose.”

Ocean Water and strawberry lemonade are the best sellers, she said.

Ironically, she is not a big lemonade drinker.

“I don’t drink lemonade very much, maybe once or twice a summer,” Williams said. “I don’t know why, but I prefer water. But I try everything before we sell it.”

Squeeze-E’s is at Friday After 5 each week.

“We have competition this year for the first time,” Williams said. “But healthy competition is good. It keeps you on your toes.”

She’s also been making lemonade at the Owensboro Regional Farmers’ Market, PorchFest and several factories and private events.

“I’ve hired two or three high school students to help this summer,” Williams said. “We make everything on the spot. Everything is made to order. We can make a cup of lemonade every 30 seconds.”

Her team makes about 450 cups of lemonade a night at Friday After 5, she said.

Williams has three years left in pharmacy school.

“This is a perfect summer business,” she said. “And I want the option of keeping it going after graduation.”

So where did lemonade originate?

{span}FlavorMan.com says the first recorded version of lemonade came from Egypt in the 12th century.{/span}

It adds, “Researchers have found that sour and tart flavors stimulate the salivary glands more than any other taste. Further, acidity masks less refreshing flavors, like sweetness. That means that even after just one sip, a traditional glass of lemonade — which boasts a sour, sweet profile — can provide immediate relief for dry mouth and leave you feeling refreshed.”

270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Owensboro, KY
Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Owensboro, KY
Business
Local
Kentucky Business
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Williams
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
4K+
Followers
241
Post
586K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy