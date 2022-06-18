Main Squeeze: Williams' mobile lemonade stand paying for grad school

When she was in the fourth grade at Newton Parrish Elementary School, Elizabeth Williams and her friends had a lemonade stand at school.

“We had it set up near the car line, so parents could buy lemonade when they picked up their kids,” she says. “We sold a lot. And we gave the money for relief after a tsunami hit Japan.”

Flash forward a few years and Williams is once again selling lemonade in her mobile business, Squeeze-E’s.

This time it’s to help pay for graduate school at Samford University in Birmingham, where she is in pharmacy school.

“I started the business in 2019 with a tent,” Williams said this week. “I got the trailer during COVID. My dad and granddad did the renovation.”

There’s no old family recipe to the lemonade.

Williams said she and her father, Ron Williams, who owns the Ben’s Soft Pretzels franchise in the area, worked in the kitchen, finding just the right ratio of sugar and lemons.

“He’s been a huge help,” she said.

“All of my drinks are lemonade- or limeade-based,” Williams said. “But I add flavors to them. I have Kentucky Classic, Ocean Water and a bunch of flavors that people can choose.”

Ocean Water and strawberry lemonade are the best sellers, she said.

Ironically, she is not a big lemonade drinker.

“I don’t drink lemonade very much, maybe once or twice a summer,” Williams said. “I don’t know why, but I prefer water. But I try everything before we sell it.”

Squeeze-E’s is at Friday After 5 each week.

“We have competition this year for the first time,” Williams said. “But healthy competition is good. It keeps you on your toes.”

She’s also been making lemonade at the Owensboro Regional Farmers’ Market, PorchFest and several factories and private events.

“I’ve hired two or three high school students to help this summer,” Williams said. “We make everything on the spot. Everything is made to order. We can make a cup of lemonade every 30 seconds.”

Her team makes about 450 cups of lemonade a night at Friday After 5, she said.

Williams has three years left in pharmacy school.

“This is a perfect summer business,” she said. “And I want the option of keeping it going after graduation.”

So where did lemonade originate?

{span}FlavorMan.com says the first recorded version of lemonade came from Egypt in the 12th century.{/span}

It adds, “Researchers have found that sour and tart flavors stimulate the salivary glands more than any other taste. Further, acidity masks less refreshing flavors, like sweetness. That means that even after just one sip, a traditional glass of lemonade — which boasts a sour, sweet profile — can provide immediate relief for dry mouth and leave you feeling refreshed.”

270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com