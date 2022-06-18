ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

OMFA draws 250 youth to 4-day art camp

By Freddie Bourne Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W2OgX_0gEhI8iB00
Rocky Cecil, staff assistant for the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art, assists Aubrey Higdon, 7, of Owensboro, with his sculpture alongside Faith Napier, 8, of Owensboro, at the museum’s art camp on Friday. Freddie Bourne | Messenger-Inquirer

The Owensboro Museum of Fine Art beat the heat this week with its first round of its free art camps.

Children and teenagers from ages 6 to 15 spent Tuesday to Friday exploring a variety of media such as landscape, still life and interior themes that were inspired by the museum’s “Artful Connections: Louisville/Owensboro” exhibition — which showcases cultural connections between both cities.

Mary Bryan Hood, OMFA director, said that the camps have been “...significant in terms of its longevity, its quality and its engagement of the community and region.”

Each day of the camp was dedicated to a different media based on four different artists from the exhibition.

While the camp typically takes place outdoors, the museum moved its activities inside due to the record temperatures that exceeded the upper 90s in order to keep participants safe.

Jason Hayden, OMFA assistant director and development officer, said these are “... the only art camps in the region of this caliber that are offered free to the residents ….”

The location change did not discourage the kids by any means.

“It actually made it more fun for them because they weren’t so exposed to the oppressive heat,” Hayden said.

Hayden said that the camps were available last year but is glad to offer them without major concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic, despite the camps normally being outside where restrictions were more at ease.

“It’s wonderful to be able to get people (feeling) more comfortable coming to the museum,” Hayden said. “The museum has been open much of the pandemic but with restrictions based on guidelines.”

Hayden said the camps have been offered for free for the past 18 years thanks to the support of the Owensboro Grain Company.

Additionally, half of the seats for each class are reserved for registrants from local community service organizations.

In total, more than 250 children were registered for the first four days while Hood said that they usually have about 600 to 700 kids enrolled throughout the camps per year.

More from this section

“We hit the gamut of people by giving opportunities to everybody,” Hayden said. “The museum’s slogan is ‘free and open to all,’ so our sponsors allow us to do that.”

Nate Carmon, youth development professional with Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club, was in attendance at the camp for the first time and was able to see the value of the program by the children making friends and being able to express themselves.

“I’m loving it. This is great for the kids,” he said. “I’m glad to see them out here and doing whatever they want to do. It’s fun.”

The classes are taught by local and regional artists and art educators such as Rebecca Stoen, who has been involved with the camps for about four to five years who works part-time at the museum, and has a full-time job helping with the graphic arts pathway program and media center at Hancock County High School.

“I just love seeing the kids work and use their hands and use their creative processes to create things that they probably don’t normally have the opportunity to make,” Stoen said.

The camps mean much more than what meets the eye, with Stoen bringing up how art involves critical thinking, fine motor movements and problem solving skills among other areas.

“I feel like without art, we kind of stay in our little boxes and don’t really allow ourselves to do much,” she said. “I think mentally and emotionally, too, that it’s kind of therapeutic.”

Hayden said that being able to educate the children about the arts is important.

“Art education helps with every other aspect of the educational process,” Hayden said. “Creativity is essential for children to learn. It enhances their learning capabilities in every other area and it teaches them to — what we like to say — think around corners; come up with their own solutions to problems. They have to follow instructions but they also have an opportunity to express themselves personally. It touches on a lot of basic factors the children need to learn.”

The museum’s next camp, which is to take place July 5-8, will be inspired by the museum’s fifth biennial exhibition of outdoor sculpture “Riverartes V,” which is scheduled from July 30 to Oct. 23.

All camps feature a guided tour of the current museum exhibition, with morning sessions scheduled from 9-11 a.m. for ages 6 to 10 and afternoon classes taking place from 1-3 p.m. for ages 11 to 15.

For those interested in registering their children for future camps, contact the museum by calling 270-685-3181 or email the museum at info@omfa.us.

For more information, visit omfa.us or facebook.com/Owensboro-Museum-of-Fine-Art-129924404793.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wevv.com

Details announced for Owensboro's Fourth of July celebration

Officials in Owensboro, Kentucky, have announced plans for one of the city's biggest events of the year. On Monday, July 4, fireworks will light up the night sky in Owensboro as the city holds its annual "All-American Fourth of July" event. The event will kick off at 5 p.m. at...
OWENSBORO, KY
visitowensboro.com

Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: June 24-26

Owensboro’s biggest Bluegrass music festival of the year is happening THIS WEEK, y’all! If you haven’t already bought your tickets, now’s the time, and if you’re interested in hearing music from some of the greatest Bluegrass musicians on the planet, this is the place. Held at Yellow Creek Park on June 22-25, you can bring the entire family (and your fur babies!) to this outdoor music fest. Check out the full concert lineup right here!
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Fresh produce given away Sunday in Evansville

All Saints Parish held a produce giveaway Sunday afternoon. Over 70 people showed up to grab a bag filled with fresh produce handed out by Seton Harvest. This is their 4th year hosting the giveaway. Each year from June through October, Seton Harvest and All Saints Parish gather to give...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

All-American Fourth of July in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Fireworks will soon light up the night sky as Owensboro prepares for the annual All-American Fourth of July event filled with fun, food, and a celebration of freedom. “The All-American Fourth of July event is one of our biggest events of the year, and we’re excited the community will get to […]
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Owensboro, KY
Entertainment
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
City
Louisville, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Madisonville hosts its first Juneteenth festival

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Madisonville is holding its first Juneteenth festival this weekend on June 17, 18 and 19. The African American Coalition of Hopkins County is sponsoring the festival at Dr. Festus Claybon Park. Opening ceremonies, games, music, food, vendors, prizes and voter registration are part of the events on June 17 and 18 […]
My 1053 WJLT

Evansville and Newburgh Welcome New Restaurants with Amazing Menus

The news of two new restaurants opening this week is very exciting. This will however lead to longer discussions about where to eat. That is a good problem to have!. I know that there are plenty of people that think we have enough pizza places around Evansville and Newburgh, and to that, I say - No Way! You can never have too many styles of pizza to choose from. Personally, I prefer just a plain ole cheese pizza, but if you love a variety of toppings, Pizza 261 seems to have a lot to choose from.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Calling all dads out to celebrate Dad Fest

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – Newburgh is throwing a party to celebrate dads on Father’s Day. Dad Fest is happening at Friedman Park on June 19 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. There will be food trucks, inflatables, and “Dad Island.” Dad Island is a dad-only space where any father can stop by a meat station […]
NEWBURGH, IN
visitowensboro.com

Sweetest Places to Grab an Ice Cream in Owensboro

Is there anything better than a cold ice cream cone on a hot summer day?. With the heat ticking up a few notches over the last couple weeks, we wanted to highlight all of the amazing ice cream options available to you in Owensboro. Whether it’s vanilla covered in sprinkles...
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Art Education#Art Educators#Louisville Owensboro#Omfa
wevv.com

Hadi Shrine Half-Pot tickets go on sale Friday

The Hadi ShrinersFest kicks off this weekend, and with that reminder comes another. Tickets for this year's Hadi ShrinersFest Half-Pot will go on sale starting on Friday, June 24 - the same day that the Hadi ShrinersFest starts. While the ShrinersFest will run from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. both...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

‘Lift your spirits’ at Evansville’s newest bar and grill!

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Steaks, bourbon, burgers — what more could you ask for? The Barrel House opened their doors to the Tri-State today, inviting customers to try their wide variety of drinks and menu items. The new restaurant features over 150 bourbons and 75 tequilas to choose from. The Barrel House is located at […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

DCPS & OPS still looking to fill more than 20 teaching openings

For years now, schools nationwide have seen more and more teachers walking away from the classroom and that’s no different here in the Bluegrass. “We have started to see some people leaving the profession, and not necessarily going to other schools, that happens, but we’re seeing more and more people getting out of the profession completely," said Jared Revlett, public information officer with Owensboro Public Schools.
OWENSBORO, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
WOMI Owensboro

Kentucky Mom Shares Yummy 5-Minute Ice Cream In A Bag Recipe

Hot Summer days call for a favorite among everyone and that is Homemade Ice Cream. Not everyone owns an ice cream maker, no worries we've got you covered. Angel here and when I was the Director of Day Camp for the Owensboro Parks and Recreation Department one of our favorite summer activities with the kids was to make homemade vanilla ice cream. The kids absolutely went crazy because it was easy and super delicious. The staff loved helping the kids make it because it also taught a science lesson that the campers enjoyed and could take with them the rest of their lives and teach others. It was one of the best jobs ever working for Day Camp.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Siciliano Subs, Charcuterie under new ownership

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A pair of popular West Side eateries are under new ownership. The now former owners of Siciliano Subs and Siciliano Charcuterie, David and Danielle Hodge, posted on social media that both businesses are now in new hands. No word yet on who the new owners are,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Little Thunder Regatta roars over Evansville waters

EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) — With 40 years of whooshing along local waters, River City Racing is holding its annual 2022 Little Thunder Regatta this weekend. Officials say some of the remote control boats can hit speeds of 75 mph, requiring nets to be set up around the lake for safety. This year’s event is being […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Handy Fest vendors recovering from windy conditions in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Vendors at the W.C. Handy Blues and Barbecue Festival were affected by wind gusts on Friday morning. Vendors watched as their tents almost took off from the festival grounds. Luckily, no tents were lost. “I was trying to help him hold it down, and it just...
HENDERSON, KY
104.1 WIKY

Restaurant Known For Their Award Winning Fried Chicken has Closed

A Boonville staple for many years has closed their doors. Double D’s Restaurant is known for their fried chicken and catfish. A post on their social media says all booked catering events will still be taken care of. The owners say they use secret family recipes that have been...
BOONVILLE, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Responding to need, parishes provide relief to Kentucky tornado devastation

It’s been six months since Lugene Merkel added the volunteer disaster relief coordinator title to her resume. Watching the evening news after a day of cleaning houses on Friday, December 10, 2021, Merkel found herself glued to her television as reports of the unfolding disaster poured in. A large storm front in northwestern Tennessee had spawned a 190-mph EF-4 tornado that stayed on the ground for a record 166 miles, carving a mile-wide swath of death and destruction from Obion County, Tennessee to Breckinridge County, Kentucky. Directly in its path was the small town of Bremen, Kentucky, located just 75 miles south of Huntingburg.
KENTUCKY STATE
wevv.com

Tri-State school district to host back to school event

Henderson County Schools are getting ready to host Redifest next month. The event is happening July 26th at the HCS Archery Building. Families can stop by and grab basic school supplies. They can also complete online registration during the event and complete the school lunch program papers. Families who attend...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Gov. Beshear to visit Henderson for new Ohio River bridge

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Governor Andy Beshear will be joined by Henderson Mayor Steve Austin, Henderson County Judge Brad Schneider and Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke on June 22 for two different reasons. State officials say Beshear will be making the trip to Henderson County to break ground on Section 1 of the Interstate 69 […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
4K+
Followers
241
Post
586K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy