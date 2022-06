Two men accused of a deadly shooting outside a nightclub in Santa Rosa will have to wait a few more months for their day in court. A judge has delayed their preliminary hearing, scheduled for Monday, to September because of a COVID-19 outbreak in Sonoma County jail. The outbreak doesn’t allow the men to appear in court in-person at this time. The suspects are accused of killing a 27-year-old man outside the Whiskey Tip bar on September 25th of last year. Santa Rosa City Councilman Eddie Alvarez is also connected with the case in some way. After a January council meeting, police served a search warrant on Alvarez and seized three of his cellphones. The warrant remains sealed from the public.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO