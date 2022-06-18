ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reserve, LA

What floats your boat? Registration open for STEM Saturday

By special.to
L'Observateur
 4 days ago

RESERVE — Registration is open for STEM St. John’s free in-person STEM Saturday scheduled for 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 25 at REGALA Gymnasium in Reserve. This event is open to all kindergarten through 12th grade students in St. John the Baptist Parish. Kindergarten through second...

www.lobservateur.com

L'Observateur

RESTORE public meeting scheduled in Reserve

RESERVE – A public hearing will be held in St. John Parish on Wednesday, June 29 to inform residents affected by Hurricane Ida about the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance program, share what resources are available, and provide next steps for how to begin the process toward receiving assistance. Additionally,...
RESERVE, LA
L'Observateur

EMS educator receives national Unsung Hero Award

VACHERIE — With decades of experience in emergency medical training, Bernard Falgoust knows the steps to take in just about any situation. It’s not often that he is rendered speechless, but that’s exactly what happened when he learned he was the recipient of the National Association of EMS Educators’ 2022 “Unsung Hero Award.”
VACHERIE, LA
L'Observateur

Coast Guard, good Samaritan rescue overdue jet skier near Lake Salvador, Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard and a good Samaritan vessel rescued a stranded 52-year-old jet skier Saturday evening on Lake Salvador, Louisiana. A Coast Guard Station New Orleans 29-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew were flagged down around 8 p.m. by boaters requesting assistance for an overdue jet skier who had not been seen for a couple hours.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
#Chemistry#Stem St John
L'Observateur

Destrehan road closures

River Road in Destrehan at Bunge North America between Jonathan St & James Drive West is scheduled to have the following closures:. Monday, June 20 – Friday, June 24 from 12 am until 5 am and from 7 pm until 12 am – Full closure during scheduled times listed.
DESTREHAN, LA
L'Observateur

Jim Beam column: Too many Atchafalaya wrecks

Two public officials are trying to do something about increasing accidents on the 18-mile-long Atchafalaya Basin Bridge between Lafayette and Baton Rouge. Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, and Shawn Wilson, secretary of the state Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), know what’s happening.
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

Lawrence William Duhe, Sr

Lawrence William Duhe, Sr. passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at the age of 91. He was a native and resident of Reserve, LA. Beloved husband of the late Edna Mae Ockman Duhe. Loving father of Margie LaBranche (Eric), Gail White (Michael), Belinda Keating, Lynn Duhe and Lawrence “Larry” Duhe, Jr. (Carrie). Grandfather of Jonathan LaBranche (Ashley), Crystal White Oubre, Kelly Keating Boe, Curtis Keating, Hayley Duhe, Laura Duhe and Brandon Malmgren. Son of the late Bernadette Battard Duhe and Jean Ambroise Duhe. Brother of the late Jules “NuNu” Duhe, Bernadette “Seur” Oubre, Antoine “Son” Duhe, Albert Duhe, Aline Gueret, Jean “Tutoon” Duhe, Marie “Claire” Michel, Emily “Ann” Torres, James “Poncho” Duhe and Louis Errol “Seck” Duhe. Also survived by 5 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
RESERVE, LA
L'Observateur

2 teenagers Killed in single vehicle crash in Ascension Parish

Prairieville – On June 19, shortly after noon, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single vehicle crash on LA 427 near Bayou Manchac in Ascension Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the lives of 16-year-old Caroline Smith and 16-year-old Chloe Hamilton of Prairieville. The initial investigation...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Saint John The Baptist Parish, LA
Reserve, LA
L'Observateur

New Orleans Man Charged for Forged Check Scam and Theft of Mail

NEW ORLEANS, LA – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that GREGORY JOSEPH HERNANDEZ, age 67, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was indicted on June 10, 2022 for one count of Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 371, six counts of Bank Fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1344(2), and two counts of Theft of Mail, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1708. The indictment was previously sealed and unsealed on June 17, 2022.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Protecting Free Speech! New Orleans Residents Reflect on the Impact of a 2002 Historic Supreme Court Ruling as 20th Anniversary Nears

NEW ORLEANS — While Jehovah’s Witnesses have chosen to temporarily suspend their door-to-door ministry due to the pandemic, their activity was almost permanently banned by one U.S. village in the late 1990s — that is until the United States Supreme Court stepped in with a historic 8-1 decision on June 17, 2002, declaring the local ordinance unconstitutional.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

