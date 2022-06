Life goes on in Kenneth City as the faces inside Town Hall continue to change. Town manager Pete Cavalli gave The Gabber an update on who will be taking care of the town’s business in the weeks to come. A contract has been signed with Imagine That Performance, LLC, the firm recently approved by the council to handle the transition in the wake of recent multiple staff departures. The decision to retain the firm passed with a 3-2 vote, as the dissenting council members wanted to solicit bids first.

KENNETH CITY, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO