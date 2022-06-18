Portland police seek help identifying assault suspect

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police in Vancouver arrested a man accused of shooting and critically injuring someone who he claimed was breaking into his car and damaging it with a shovel. The man who was shot was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition. The incident started...
Residents in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood in Southeast Portland reported seeing a man who was fatally shot in Raymond Park Monday. Lisa Hungary was startled by loud cracks in the neighborhood around 10 p.m. – noises she hoped were fireworks, she said. The screams that came next clued her in that something much worse had happened.
The man shot and killed by law enforcement officers in Clackamas County early Saturday after an attempted traffic stop was identified Tuesday as a 24-year-old from Tigard. Authorities suspected Derrick D. Clark was driving under the influence and tried to stop his car about 1 a.m. near the intersection of Southeast Wood and Railroad avenues, but he didn’t pull over and ended up in a ditch, according to information released by Clackamas County District Attorney John Wentworth’s office.
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — Officers shot and killed a 24-year-old man who they say tried to flee a traffic stop in Clackamas County early Saturday morning before eventually getting out of his car while holding a handgun, Oregon State Police said. The incident started shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday when...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A woman who said she was falsely arrested after twerking to NWA’s “F*** Tha Police” at a Black Lives Matter rally in Portland received $75,000 from the city in a settlement. In exchange for the settlement money, Alonna Mitsch agreed to drop charges against Portland Police Bureau and its officers Kyle […]
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was found dead in Portland’s Roseway neighborhood Monday and homicide detectives have been called in to investigate. Police were called to the 3200 block of Northeast 81st Avenue, where they found the man dead. They determined the man did not die of natural...
VANCOUVER, Wash. — From violent to petty crimes, police in Southwest Washington say they're staying busy, and lawmakers in the region are trying to help streamline the investigation process with an added tool. DNA testing is a vital portion of any police investigation, and Vancouver Police could acquire their...
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A death investigation that began Monday morning has now been declared a homicide investigation, the Portland Police Bureau announced Monday evening. Officers were first dispatched to the 3200 Block of Northeast 81st Avenue in the Roseway neighborhood Monday. After a preliminary investigation, officers said they...
Just before he sentenced Malik Fard Muhammad, a federal judge Tuesday wanted to understand what drove the 25-year-old man to hurl Molotov cocktails at police in Portland and break windows during mass protests in the city’s downtown in 2020. “Everybody wants to know what happened with you?” U.S. District...
Starting Monday, children as young as six months old can begin getting the COVID-19 vaccine. PulsePDX started as a way for owner Jennifer Nielson to kick up her Zumba classes a notch. Stolen guns, vehicles, social security cards seized by police in N. Portland. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Guns,...
The Hillsboro Police Department provides an accounting of calls for service from June 6-12, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, June 6 City workers reported graffiti at the park in the 7000 block of Southeast Frances Street with an estimated $500 damage. A business in the 400 block of Southeast 10th Avenue reported an unwanted person. The man refused to leave the room after checkout. He was...
HILLSBORO, Ore. — Police identified the person found dead in a field in Hillsboro as a man who was reported missing in 2015. Authorities say Don Askey was 44 years old when he was reported missing in 2015. On June 7, 2022, someone found a person deceased in an...
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – An Indiana man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for “intentionally jeopardizing the lives of police officers, destroying public property, and encouraging others to commit violence,” during the 2020 Portland protests. The U.S. District Attorney’s Office of Oregon said Malik Fard Muhammad,...
Comments / 0