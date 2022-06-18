ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland police seek help identifying assault suspect

By KATU Staff
 4 days ago

The Oregonian

Man shot and killed in Southeast Portland, police say

Residents in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood in Southeast Portland reported seeing a man who was fatally shot in Raymond Park Monday. Lisa Hungary was startled by loud cracks in the neighborhood around 10 p.m. – noises she hoped were fireworks, she said. The screams that came next clued her in that something much worse had happened.
The Oregonian

Tigard man, 24, shot and killed by police in Clackamas County was armed, DA’s office says

The man shot and killed by law enforcement officers in Clackamas County early Saturday after an attempted traffic stop was identified Tuesday as a 24-year-old from Tigard. Authorities suspected Derrick D. Clark was driving under the influence and tried to stop his car about 1 a.m. near the intersection of Southeast Wood and Railroad avenues, but he didn’t pull over and ended up in a ditch, according to information released by Clackamas County District Attorney John Wentworth’s office.
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KATU.com

Detectives investigate death in Roseway neighborhood as homicide

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was found dead in Portland’s Roseway neighborhood Monday and homicide detectives have been called in to investigate. Police were called to the 3200 block of Northeast 81st Avenue, where they found the man dead. They determined the man did not die of natural...
kptv.com

PPB: NE Portland death now declared homicide investigation

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A death investigation that began Monday morning has now been declared a homicide investigation, the Portland Police Bureau announced Monday evening. Officers were first dispatched to the 3200 Block of Northeast 81st Avenue in the Roseway neighborhood Monday. After a preliminary investigation, officers said they...
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Police Log: Person arrested after driving onto field

The Hillsboro Police Department provides an accounting of calls for service from June 6-12, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, June 6 City workers reported graffiti at the park in the 7000 block of Southeast Frances Street with an estimated $500 damage. A business in the 400 block of Southeast 10th Avenue reported an unwanted person. The man refused to leave the room after checkout. He was...
kptv.com

Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for involvement in Portland riots

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – An Indiana man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for “intentionally jeopardizing the lives of police officers, destroying public property, and encouraging others to commit violence,” during the 2020 Portland protests. The U.S. District Attorney’s Office of Oregon said Malik Fard Muhammad,...
