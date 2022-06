The City of Barstow is presenting The 25th Annual Fireworks Spectacular. We will be having a free 5k Run/Walk at the Robert A. Sessions Memorial Sportspark. Registration will begin at 7:00 a.m and the 5k Run/Walk will start at 7:30 a.m. Public parking is available at the Sportspark during the 5K Run/Walk. You can pre-register online at the link listed below. If you are new to the Active Net system, please open an account. If you are already registered at Cora Harper, click forget password, to reset your password.

BARSTOW, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO