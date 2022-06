Policymaking offering free advocacy training

Comprehensive advocacy training course, Partners in Policymaking is now taking applications from Minnesotans with disabilities and parents of young children with developmental disabilities. There is no cost for this program. Starting in September, training is presented in eight sessions over nine months.

Online applications for this comprehensive, confidence-building training in disability law and policies. Applications fs10.formsite.com/bfSJU5/efq0pytlzr/index.html are due by July 15. Anyone with questions, contact Brenton Rice, 651-242-6589, brenton@togevents.com or Sherie Wallace, 877-832-4548, sherie@wallacegroup.com.

The Minnesota Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities introduced the Partners in Policymaking program in 1987, and, through expansion to other states and countries, has trained more than 27,000 people worldwide.