Motorcyclist dies after crash in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A motorcycle rider was killed in a collision with a car in Salt Lake City Friday night.

According to a statement released by Salt Lake City Police Saturday afternoon, the crash occurred just after 8 p.m. when a motorcycle crashed into the passenger side of a Chevy Malibu as the driver was turning onto 1700 South from 700 East.

The biker, a 33-year-old man whose name has not yet been released, was found with head injuries and taken to an area hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Malibu remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

This crash marks the 15th fatal crash in Salt Lake City for 2022.