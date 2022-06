The Tampa Bay Rays entered Tuesday with the third-most days lost to injury this season, according to Spotrac. That figure will continue to grow, and at a greater rate than it did coming into the week, as the Rays placed outfielders Manuel Margot (sprained knee) and Kevin Kiermaier (hip inflammation) on the IL prior to their Tuesday contest against the New York Yankees. Margot's injury, which required him to be carted off the field on Monday, is considered the more serious of the two. (In corresponding moves, the Rays promoted outfielder Luke Raley and infielder Jonathan Aranda to the majors.)

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO