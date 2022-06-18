Bentley High Point dealership sold

HIGH POINT — The Bentley High Point dealership has been sold to a Charlotte-area auto retailer that plans to continue to operate it here.

That’s according to Geoff Eade, who retired as president of the dealership after completing the sale of the business this week to Mills Automotive Group of Pineville.

The ultra high-end English vehicle brand dates its presence in High Point to 1963, and the 1730 N. Main St. dealership has long billed itself as Bentley’s oldest in the U.S.

Eade said the buyer, Damian Mills, the dealer principal of Mills Automotive Group, wants to grow the business and plans to keep all of the dealership’s local staff.

“This will be his first Bentley store. He owns the franchise and he owns the property,” said Eade, who was with the dealership for more than 42 years.

“It was good timing for me, frankly,” he said of the sale. “There have been a lot of people looking at this that would have taken it out of High Point. But, very importantly, Damian Mills wanted to keep it in High Point. So that helped my decision. High Point has been good to us, and I didn’t want to see it leave town.”

The $3.3 million sale of the 1.65-acre property, which includes the dealership’s 6,825-square-foot office and showroom building, was recorded Wednesday. The purchase price of the business was not disclosed.

Mills Automotive Group has dealerships in five states that comprise 22 franchises, including other luxury brands like Maserati and BMW.

“Car dealerships are a valuable commodity right now,” Eade said. “A lot of small groups are growing, and it was a good acquisition for Mr. Mills.”