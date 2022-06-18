ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Documentary includes High Point case

By JIMMY TOMLIN ENTERPRISE STAFF WRITER
 4 days ago
Nationally renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump speaks at a High Point news conference on Jan. 22, 2021, to demand justice for the shooting death of High Point teenager Frederick Cox Jr., who was killed Nov. 8, 2020, by a plainclothes Davidson County deputy. To the left of Crump in the photo is Cox’s mother, Tenicka Shannon. LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — The local shooting death of a Black teenager by an undercover sheriff’s deputy will get some screen time in a new biographical documentary premiering Sunday on Netflix.

“Civil,” which is about renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump, will include footage from a January 2021 protest march and press conference in High Point. Crump represents the family of Fred Cox Jr. — the Black teen who was killed — and participated in the protest, the first of several visits to High Point.

Cox’s mother, Tenicka Shannon, said she knew filmmaker Nadia Hallgren covered Crump’s initial visit to High Point and spoke to her, but she was not interviewed for the documentary.

“They just filmed at the press conference and got some clips from that day,” Shannon said.

Nonetheless, she’s eager to see the documentary.

“It’s bittersweet,” Shannon said. “I don’t know what to expect, because I haven’t seen it yet. I’m excited to be a part of it, but I’m hurt for why I have to be a part of it.”

Cox, 18, was shot to death Nov. 8, 2020, following a memorial service he attended at Living Water Baptist Church. Someone had begun firing shots toward the crowd leaving the service, and Cox was killed by Michael Shane Hill, a detective with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Department who said he thought Cox had a gun. A grand jury determined there was insufficient evidence to charge Hill, leading Cox’s family — under Crump’s guidance — to file a civil wrongful death lawsuit.

The protest filmed for the documentary took place on Jan. 22, 2021, at the old Brentwood Elementary School, across the street from the church where Cox was killed. Following a news conference, protesters marched from the school to the county courthouse downtown, carrying signs and chanting.

Crump, who has represented the families of Trayvon Martin, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others in similar racially charged cases around the country, spoke passionately that day about the Cox case.

“Frederick Cox Jr. has joined that roll of teenage Black boys who have been killed and nobody has been held accountable,” he said. “So we are coming here today to demand justice for Frederick Cox Jr. We will not let his death be in vain.”

Shannon has high praise for Crump, despite a busy schedule that keeps him jetting all over the country.

“He’s not just my attorney — he’s like family,” she said. “Going through this whole traumatic experience, he has really made this road much easier. He really cares about the people he represents.”

A free screening of “Civil” will be presented Sunday at the Citadel of Praise Church in Greensboro. It will be preceded by a panel discussion with Shannon and the Rev. Greg Drumwright, a social justice activist who has been heavily involved in the Cox case and who served as pastor to the George Floyd family during the trial of the officer accused of killing Floyd.

“It’s wonderful for the local work we’ve been doing around the Triad to see Fred Cox make the cut out of the hundreds of other cases Mr. Crump is fielding, which puts High Point, North Carolina, in the national spotlight,” Drumwright said in a prepared statement.

