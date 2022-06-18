Pop’s Mini Doughnut Shop opens at food hall

HIGH POINT — Another business has opened in the new food hall in downtown High Point.

Pop’s Mini Doughnut Shop is operating its first brick-and-mortar location at Stock and Grain Assembly at 275 N. Elm St. under soft opening hours of 4:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, and will expand to full operating hours beginning June 27, according to a news release.

A homegrown, Black-owned business managed by husband-and-wife team Christopher and Margaret Headen, Pop’s Mini Doughnut Shop specializes in hot, made-to-order mini doughnuts with gourmet toppings, the release stated.

It’s the first of five publicly announced restaurant partners to open at the food hall. The food hall’s two bars, Bevelry and Cahoots, opened earlier this month.