Junior League announces annual award-winners

HIGH POINT — The Junior League of High Point awarded two of its own recently at its annual dinner.

Erin Stone took this year’s Spirit of the League award, which goes to an active club member who has contributed exceptional service to the league above and beyond normal duties. Stone also was cited for her leadership as the chair of the club’s Membership Development Committee and for facilitating partnerships with other community groups.

Alisha Boger received the Most Active Sustainer award, which recognizes ongoing dedication to the club by a sustaining member. Boger served as chair of the club’s High Point Sustainer Board for two years, stepping up to the role again when needed. She was instrumental in organizing the league’s annual bake sale during the Uptowne Holiday Stroll and advancing other fundraising opportunities for the club.

The dinner was held at the new Atrium event space at the J.H. Adams Inn.