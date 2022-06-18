ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

New county attorney will make history

By Paul B. Johnson ENTERPRISE STAFF WRITER
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 4 days ago

GUILFORD COUNTY — The new county attorney selected this week by the Guilford County Board of Commissioners will be the first African American to hold the post.

The commissioners by a unanimous vote Thursday night hired Andrea Leslie-Fite to succeed former county attorney Mark Payne, who retired at the end of 2021 after 12 years of service. Leslie-Fite’s annual salary will be $225,000. Leslie-Fite will start with the county Aug. 22.

Board Vice Chairwoman Carlvena Foster of High Point said Leslie-Fite’s appointment reflects the county’s ongoing diversity initiative.

“Equity and inclusion is one of the core values that the commissioners have set,” Foster said. “Her knowledge of the law and local government will allow her to address critical issues important to us as a county.”

Foster told The High Point Enterprise that Leslie-Fite has extensive legal experience and background in local government.

Leslie-Fite, who most recently served as Shelby city attorney, has a 15-year track record of serving local governments in North Carolina. She previously worked as a senior assistant city attorney for the city of Charlotte and as assistant county attorney for Cleveland County.

“I am excited to join Guilford County as the new county attorney and to bring my experience in North Carolina local governments to support the critical functions of the county,” Leslie-Fite said in a press release from the county.

In addition to becoming the first Black county attorney, Leslie-Fite will become the second woman to hold the job.

She will join the Guilford County Attorney’s Office as the staff of the department increases with the new fiscal year budget that the commissioners approved Thursday night. The commissioners added three positions to the county attorney’s office and increased the department’s funding by $360,000 for the 2022-23 fiscal year that begins July 1.

pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul

Comments / 0

Related
alamancenews.com

County picks architect to transform bank branch into new elections HQ

Alamance County’s commissioners have selected an architect to redesign a decommissioned bank building along South Main Street in Graham to serve as a new home for the county’s elections office. During a regularly-scheduled meeting on Monday, the commissioners unanimously awarded a contract to Durham-based RND Architects to design...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $8 million to North Carolina foster care, adoption agency

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, who uses her billions of dollars to provide support for hundreds of institutions, organizations and causes nationally, has provided money to the Children’s Home Society of NC. Scott, a novelist and former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is giving $8 million to help Children’s Home Society of […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Guilford County, NC
Government
City
High Point, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
High Point, NC
Government
County
Guilford County, NC
FOX8 News

Twin sisters graduate top of their class in Alamance County

GRAHAM, NC (WGHP) — As twins, Hannah and Sarah Graham are used to sharing things. Sarah is the oldest by 10 minutes. “Yeah. I’m a little bossy,” Sarah said. But her sister, Hannah counters with “a lot bossy!” One thing they didn’t expect, is that they would be sharing the graduation stage for Southern Alamance […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Attorney#City Attorney#Politics Local#African American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
cbs17

Historic YWCA building in Durham to be turned into affordable apartments

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The historic Harriet Tubman YWCA building in Durham has been closed for years, but soon renovation will begin as it will be turned into affordable housing. The nonprofit group, Reinvestment Partners, purchased the property and will be turning the historic building into 15 affordable studio...
DURHAM, NC
chathamjournal.com

Guns shows at Chatham Ag Center provide a safe place for folks to learn about and compare firearms

Silk Hope, NC – The offensive gun show at the Chatham County Agriculture & Conference Center you refer to is controlled, safe and a good place for folks to not only learn about firearms but to safely compare and find the proper firearm for self defense, hunting, or sport shooting. And your right; its OUR agricultural center and farmers who are naturally big into agriculture are also big into guns for all of the above reasons. I think it’s awesome to have a family friendly event to go learn and compare firearms. When I grew up it was not uncommon to see our shotguns and rifles in our pickup windows at school . No one got shot. Guns didn’t get any more dangerous, people did.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

City of Graham, county law enforcement to pay $336,900 to settle 2020 protest

The Alamance County Courthouse on a cloudy March day. A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit brought by the American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina against the Graham police department and Alamance County Sheriff Department, which alleged the use of excessive force by the police departments against protestors during a voting rights march. The city of Graham, Graham police department and county sheriff will pay $336,900 to the group of plaintiffs represented by the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.
GRAHAM, NC
High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

High Point, NC
6K+
Followers
240
Post
812K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for High Point Enterprise

Comments / 0

Community Policy