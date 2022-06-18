New county attorney will make history

GUILFORD COUNTY — The new county attorney selected this week by the Guilford County Board of Commissioners will be the first African American to hold the post.

The commissioners by a unanimous vote Thursday night hired Andrea Leslie-Fite to succeed former county attorney Mark Payne, who retired at the end of 2021 after 12 years of service. Leslie-Fite’s annual salary will be $225,000. Leslie-Fite will start with the county Aug. 22.

Board Vice Chairwoman Carlvena Foster of High Point said Leslie-Fite’s appointment reflects the county’s ongoing diversity initiative.

“Equity and inclusion is one of the core values that the commissioners have set,” Foster said. “Her knowledge of the law and local government will allow her to address critical issues important to us as a county.”

Foster told The High Point Enterprise that Leslie-Fite has extensive legal experience and background in local government.

Leslie-Fite, who most recently served as Shelby city attorney, has a 15-year track record of serving local governments in North Carolina. She previously worked as a senior assistant city attorney for the city of Charlotte and as assistant county attorney for Cleveland County.

“I am excited to join Guilford County as the new county attorney and to bring my experience in North Carolina local governments to support the critical functions of the county,” Leslie-Fite said in a press release from the county.

In addition to becoming the first Black county attorney, Leslie-Fite will become the second woman to hold the job.

She will join the Guilford County Attorney’s Office as the staff of the department increases with the new fiscal year budget that the commissioners approved Thursday night. The commissioners added three positions to the county attorney’s office and increased the department’s funding by $360,000 for the 2022-23 fiscal year that begins July 1.

