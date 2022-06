(Smithfield, UT) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is breaking ground for a new temple in Cache County. A ceremony to mark the occasion was held Saturday in Smithfield. Elder Quentin L. Cook and Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve both shoveled some dirt at the site as part of the event. The new building will join one in Logan as the only other temple in Cache County.

