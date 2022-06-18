Epponnee-Rae is all grown up! Teenager, 18, who played the adorable baby on Kath & Kim reflects on her stint on the show - and you'll never guess what she looks like now

The actress who played Epponnee-Rae as a baby on the iconic Aussie sitcom Kath & Kim has resurfaced this week and given her very first interview.

High school student Zara Harrington, 18, reflected on her time on the show to Nine Honey.

Zara played Epponnee-Raelene Kathleen Darlene Charlene Craig, the daughter of Kim and Brett, from the age of three to six months.

Epponnee-Rae is all grown up! Teenager, 18, who played the adorable baby on Kath & Kim reflected on her stint on the show to Nine Honey this week

The role was shared between a number of actors, including Kylie Minogue who played an older Epponnee, but Zara spent three months on set of the hit show back in the day, with her mother.

While she doesn't remember much, Zara said she's proud of her work and would also love to be a part of a potential reboot.

'I'd be so eager to do a reboot of the show, I think that would be really cool,' Zara said.

'I never try to brag or impress people, but it is funny to talk about it.'

She added: 'It's really special, not a lot of people have something like that and I think I am quite lucky.'

Zara is finishing her last year in high school and has aspirations to go into the medical field.

In 2020, Zara shared a clip of herself on TikTok saying she played Epponnee-Rae on the series, but soon deleted it after the clip blew up.

'When you can't go out in public because people recognise you from Kath and Kim,' she wrote at the time.

Debuting on the ABC in 2002, Kath & Kim remains one of Australia's most popular sitcoms and is still watched by fans worldwide.

The iconic Australian series follows the antics of Kath Day-Knight, a suburban baby boomer, and her self-indulgent daughter, Kim Craig.

The comedy ran from 2002 to 2007 and two films were made in 2005 and 2012.

It is now being aired in Australia on Netflix and many fans have called for a reboot.

The show was created by stars Jane Turner and Gina Riley, who played mother and daughter duo, Kath and Kim.

Magda Szubanski also starred in the series and recently brought her character Sharon Strzelecki back to life, appearing in an UberEats commercial with Kim Kardashian.