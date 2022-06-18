ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

Pedestrian Injured During Hit and Run in Old Town Tonight

By Kym Kemp
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA driver fled a traffic collision in Old Town Eureka tonight after striking a pedestrian with their vehicle at 4th and E near the Sea Grill restaurant about 10 p.m. The 46-year-old male victim received facial injuries and an ambulance was requested to respond to the scene. Please...

Hoopa Tribal Officers Discover Pickup Partially Hanging Off Bridge

On 06/15/22 at approximately 2:10 am, Officers were dispatched to a report of a truck partially hanging off a bridge on Shoemaker Road and Telescope Road. Upon arrival, Sgt. J. McCovey and Officer N. Flores arrived on scene and noticed a silver Ford truck with its right front tire completely hanging off the bridge, while the remaining three tires were still on the paved road of the bridge. The engine of the truck was turned off, but the lights were still on, and the truck was still in drive. The keys were still in the ignition of the truck.
HOOPA, CA
[UPDATE 5:53 p.m.] RV on Fire in King Salmon

A large column of smoke is rising from an RV on fire in the 1800 block of Buhne in King Salmon south of Eureka, according to a firefighter responding to the incident. He requested a second alarm for more assistance. Neighbors are attempting to put out the flames with garden...
EUREKA, CA
Central Avenue to be Detoured to School Road for an Extended Period of Time

Starting Monday, June 27, 2022, Humboldt County Public Works will be working on a shoulder widening project on Central Avenue at post mile 0.00 to 0.30. This will be between Bella Vista Road and Bartow Road. Southbound traffic on Central Avenue will be detoured to School Road until the project is complete, in September 2022. Expect delays greater than 15 minutes at any time during this period.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Ammunition and Suspected Meth Located When Warrant Subject Contacted, Says Hoopa Valley Tribal Police

On 06/13/2022, at approximately 7 pm, Sergeant J. McCovey and Officer N. Flores were dispatched to the Hoopa Shopping Center for a subject passed out in a black mini van. The van only had one male occupant sitting in the drivers seat. The subject was unconscious with the vehicle turned off. We contacted the subject and he immediately awoke. The subject was identified as Steven Sexton.
HOOPA, CA
Fire in Cutten Home This Morning Difficult to Fight, Says Humboldt Bay Fire

At 11:46 A.M. today three engines, a ladder truck, and Battalion Chief from Humboldt Bay Fire responded to a reported structure fire on the 4400 Block of Walnut Drive. The first arriving unit found a two-story, wood- framed structure with smoke coming from multiple windows and doors of the structure. A second alarm was requested for additional resources to the scene to assist with firefighting operations. Crews initiated an interior attack of the fire and search of the structure. Crews quickly determined that the occupant had self-evacuated and was uninjured. An additional Battalion Chief from Humboldt Bay Fire and a mutual aid engine from the Arcata Fire Protection District responded to the fire to assist with firefighting operations.
CUTTEN, CA
CDFW Served Search Warrant on Illegal Cannabis Grown in Hayfork

Wildlife officers with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) served a search warrant on Tule Creek Road in Hayfork on June 16. Support was provided by the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office, Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, Trinity County Environmental Health, State Water Resources Control Board’s Division of Water Rights, North Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board and CDFW environmental scientist staff.
HAYFORK, CA
Identities released of those involved in the Southern Humboldt crash

SOUTHERN HUMBOLDT, Calif. (KIEM)- We are learning new details tonight about that deadly SUV and motorcycle collision on highway 101 in Southern Humboldt County earlier this week. The CHP has now released the identity of the two drivers killed in the wreck. The driver of the SUV were identified as Andreu Shawne Batholic from Eureka […] The post Identities released of those involved in the Southern Humboldt crash appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Tragic Highway 101 Crash Yesterday Near Myers Flat—Two Humboldt County Motorcyclists Die

The following is a press release published by the California Highway Patrol:. On June 13, 2022, at approximately 4:29 PM, a silver Toyota 4-Runner with one occupant was traveling northbound on US-101, north of Myers Flat. A group of five motorcycles was traveling southbound on US-101, north of the Myers Flat. For reasons still under investigation, the Toyota 4-Runner crossed over the center median and into the southbound lanes, directly into the path of the motorcycles. The 4-Runner collided with two of the motorcycles, a red Triumph Tiger and a blue BWM 1200. The collision caused both operators of the involved motorcycles to be ejected. As a result of this collision, the driver of the Toyota 4-Runner and the operator of the Triumph Tiger motorcycle sustained fatal injuries, The operator of the BMW 1200 motorcycle sustained moderate injuries and was transported to St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka for medical care. US-101 was closed in both directions for just under four hours for the scene investigation and vehicle recovery. It remains under investigation whether or not drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash. The identities of the two deceased are being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.
MYERS FLAT, CA
Just in Time for the First Day of Summer—Swimsuit Weather Coming This Week!

Pull out those swimsuits. A large warm beach on the Eel or the Trinity Rivers is just waiting for you to plop your wet swimsuit onto it and relax for a whole day. Tomorrow though Saturday, the weather is predicted to get into the 90’s or even creep into the low 100’s the first day of the weekend in SoHum, Willow Creek, and Hayfork.
EUREKA, CA
Overdosing Infant Revived in Blue Lake; Father Arrested on Child Endangerment Charges

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On June 15, 2022, at about 11:58 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a Blue Lake residence for the report of a possible overdose. Emergency medical personnel were first to arrive at the residence and administered Narcan to...
Quakes, June 20

The fifth earthquake to hit the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast was recorded Friday, June 17, west of the Central Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was a 3.9-magnitude at a depth of six-miles. On Saturday, June 18, a 2.9-magnitude quake was recorded just outside the outer fault line west of Port Orford in Curry Co. At the Southern End, two more quakes, a 2.6-magnitude west to northwest of Petrolia, CA, and a 2.7-magnitude west to southwest of Fortuna, CA, both near Cape Mendocino in Northern California. On Sunday, another quake hit the outer fault line. A 3.6-magnitude west of the Central Coast again. Also, a 3.3-magnitude was recorded west to northwest of O’Brien, OR, just off 199 near the California border on land.
PORT ORFORD, OR
Mendo and Humboldt Counties Granted Millions for Housing and Services Slated for People Experiencing Severe Mental Illness and Substance Abuse

Press release from the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom:. The nation is experiencing a mental health crisis. Today, California announced $518.5 million in grants to help provide services and housing options to those with severe mental illness or substance abuse problems, including for those who are living on the streets. The latest funding will help Governor Newsom’s CARE Court proposal, taking a new approach to homelessness and taking stronger action to get people off the streets and into a place where they can get the care they need.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Humboldt County Civil Grand Jury Looks at ‘Custody and Corrections Facilities in the County’

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Civil Grand Jury:. CUSTODY, CORRECTIONS AND OTHER COUNTY FACILITIES SUMMARY. The Humboldt County Civil Grand Jury (Grand Jury) faced many unusual challenges during our term, predominately the COVID-19 pandemic which resulted in numerous rescheduling of inspections, changes that limited inspection access in facilities and created attendance restrictions for Grand Jurors. The Grand Jury annually visits and evaluates the physical condition and management of public prisons (Eel River Conservation Camp is the only prison in Humboldt County) and inspects the Humboldt County Correctional Facility (HCCF) as required by PC §919(b).
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Individual Sought by HCSO Identified and Contacted

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office has identified and contacted the individual seen on security footage causing...
Black Humboldt held exclusive brunch for black business as part of the Juneteenth celebration

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM)- Today marks the federal observance of Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the US. Juneteenth events took place both today and over the weekend in Arcata to mark the holiday. Black Humboldt put on a free community party in Arcata Plaza on Sunday. That celebration included music, food, arts […] The post Black Humboldt held exclusive brunch for black business as part of the Juneteenth celebration appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Writer Jerry Martien Hosting ‘Nature Writing Workshop at Headwaters Education Center’ August 20

This is a press release from the Bureau of Land Management:. North Coast writer Jerry Martien will lead the hour-long session starting at 1 p.m. at the Headwaters Education Center, about a half-mile down the Elk River Trail from the trailhead. Martien will guide participants through his process of “listening” to nature and “translating” what is heard into poetry and prose. Participants should meet at the education center.
EUREKA, CA
B O O K E D

This page notes the names of those processed by the Humboldt County Jail, or into a supervised release program, at the date and time indicated. As always, please remember that people should be considered innocent until proven guilty. Name Agency Type Charges Time. BRONTE ALAN COOPER PROBATION Supervised Release Program...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

