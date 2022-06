CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police arrested a man accused of kidnapping on Saturday, June 18. According to Chief Tony Jones, the family of a possible kidnapping victim called police to report their loved one was being held against their will and would not be freed unless they paid a ransom. The family said the accused kidnapper didn’t say how much he wanted.

CARUTHERSVILLE, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO