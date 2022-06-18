ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carolinas TE enjoys ‘amazing’ Swinney Camp, planning return visit to Clemson

By Gavin Oliver
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
After making an unofficial visit to Clemson in early March to tour the facilities and take in one of the football team’s spring practices, a standout tight end prospect from the Tar Heel State returned to Tiger Town for the Dabo Swinney Camp last weekend.

Weddington High School (Matthews, N.C.)’s Brooks Mauk – a 6-foot-3, 215-pound rising junior in the 2024 class – participated in the three-day session of the Swinney Camp from June 10-12.

“Camp was amazing!” Mauk told The Clemson Insider. “As Coach Swinney said, this was a working camp. We didn’t do 40s (40-yard dashes) or verticals (vertical jumps). We did football. A lot of individual reps with intense coaching. It was great!”

Matthews (N.C.) Weddington 2024 tight end Brooks Mauk works out during Dabo Swinney’s football camp Saturday, June 11, 2022. Bart Boatwright/The Clemson Insider

Mauk is pleased with how he performed while working out and competing at the Swinney Camp and received positive feedback from Clemson tight ends coach Kyle Richardson, who provided Mauk with tips that he can use to help improve his game as a tight end.

“I felt like I had a really nice camp,” he said of his camp performance. “Coach Richardson was happy with my performance, which is the main thing. He gave me some really good pointers that will help my game right away.”

Along with Clemson, which stopped by Mauk’s high school during the spring evaluation period, other ACC programs like Wake Forest and Virginia Tech have shown interest in Mauk, who will also camp at UNC Charlotte at the end of June.

TCI asked Mauk if his time at the Swinney Camp gave him a better feel for where he stands with the Tigers at this point in his recruiting process.

“We didn’t have an opportunity to talk in-depth on recruiting,” he said. “Coach Richardson said I did great at camp. Need to keep focusing on getting bigger and stronger. I’ll be coming back this fall for a visit.”

In addition to Clemson, Mauk named Wake Forest and Virginia Tech as a couple of other schools he’s setting up visits to for this fall.

What would a future offer from the Tigers mean to the talented Tar Heel State tight end?

“To receive an offer from Clemson down the road would be incredible,” he said to TCI this spring . “To have an opportunity to learn, grow and be mentored in that program would be a dream come true.”

