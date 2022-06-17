ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Times

3 hurt in attack at San Francisco International Airport; knife reportedly recovered

By Gregory Yee
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FuQty_0gEh78vJ00

Authorities at San Francisco International Airport took one person into custody after an incident Friday evening that left three people injured.

The victims were attacked around 6 p.m. in the airport's International Terminal, said Shawn Miyaki, an airport duty manager. Each suffered minor injuries.

Miyaki could not say whether any of the people required medical transport.

He confirmed that a suspect was in custody and that normal airport operations had resumed, and referred further questions to San Francisco Police Department's Airport Bureau.

The Airport Bureau said police were not releasing information Friday and referred questions to an airport spokesperson, who was not available to comment.

A large knife was recovered from the scene, and the victims suffered scrapes and cuts, according to KTVU-TV Channel 2 .

The attack occurred in a pre-security area of the terminal that's open to the general public, the Bay Area news station reported. The victims were treated at the scene before continuing on their travels.

Further information wasn't available Friday night.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 3

Related
KTVU FOX 2

Man fatally shot over weekend in San Francisco identified

SAN FRANCISCO - Medical examiners on Tuesday said the victim fatally shot in San Francisco over the weekend was a 32-year-old man from Placer County. The Office of the Cheif Medical Examiner identified the victim as Samuel St. Pierre. Pierre was found Sunday around 10:34 p.m. in the area of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

One fatally shot in SF’s Marina

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting late Sunday at the intersection of Francisco and Scott streets in San Francisco’s Marina neighborhood. (This is the intersection is when Francisco becomes Alhambra.) KRON ON is streaming news live now San Francisco Police Department Commander Raj Vaswani announced the killing via Twitter, saying it […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Richmond man, 31, reported missing

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The Richmond Police Department is searching for a man who has been missing since Monday. Herbert Josue Fabian-Galdamez, 31, was last seen in San Francisco’s Pacific Heights neighborhood. KRON ON is streaming news live now Fabian-Galdamez’s family told police that he has not been diagnosed with a mental illness, but is […]
RICHMOND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#International Terminal#The Airport Bureau#Ktvu Tv Channel 2
Nationwide Report

22-year-old man dead, 4 people injured after a suspected DUI crash on the Bay Bridge (San Francisco, CA)

22-year-old man dead, 4 people injured after a suspected DUI crash on the Bay Bridge (San Francisco, CA)Nationwide Report. A 22-year-old Antioch man lost his life after a suspected DUI crash that also caused injuries to four other people Sunday morning on the Bay Bridge while authorities arrested a driver in connection with the accident. As per the initial information, the fatal car collision was reported just before 3 a.m. on westbound Interstate Highway 80 on the bridge, just west of Treasure Island [...]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco police investigate fatal shooting in Marina District

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Monday confirmed they are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday night in the city's Marina District.Police said homicide detectives were working the shooting. Officers from the Northern station responded to the report of a shooting near the intersection of Francisco and Scott streets at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.Police said the victim was located near that intersection. Police did not offer any details about the victim's identity or possible suspects.SFPD Commander Raj Vaswani posted on Twitter about the homicide shortly after 12 p.m. Monday.Vaswani asked that anyone that saw the shooting, had video related to the incident or might provide additional information on the incident call SFPD.  
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Firefighters busy across the Bay Area

OAKLAND (BCN/CBS SF) - Fires kept fire crews busy across the Bay Area, Monday night.Oakland firefighters were battling a two-alarm structure fire, the department announced on Twitter at 9:30 p.m.The fire was in the 1200 block of 48th Avenue, OFD said.OFD Command reported a majority of the fire has been "knocked down.Firefighters in San Francisco made quick work of a vegetation fire near 35 Kirkwood in Hunters Point on Monday evening.SFFD first tweeted about the one-alarm blaze at 8:17 p.m. Firefighters protected a nearby structure as crews put out the fire.They were reporting no structure damage and no injuries.The fire was declared contained at 8:22 p.m. and is Both fires are under investigation.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Santa Rosa residents assaulted, cars set on fire during illegal sideshows

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Illegal sideshows in Santa Rosa forced the police department to call in eight other law enforcement agencies to help quell the violence. Police said the sideshows on Saturday night involved 150 cars and 250 spectators in at least nine different locations. Several residents were also assaulted...
SANTA ROSA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Caught on Camera: Brazen Robbery in Middle of Southland Mall in Hayward

Hayward police are seeking the public’s help after a brazen robbery was caught on camera. The incident occurred Saturday morning in the middle of the Southland Mall and has some saying it’s another anti-Asian hate crime. The video showed the commotion that followed the attack. It reveals the...
HAYWARD, CA
KCRA.com

6 hurt, 2 critically, after SUV hits San Francisco city bus

SAN FRANCISCO — Six people were hospitalized, two with critical injuries, after an SUV collided with a city bus in San Francisco, authorities said. The collision occurred around 11 a.m. Saturday at Lombard and Fillmore streets, said Robert Rueca, a spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Department. The city...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS News

Neighbor arrested in anti-Asian graffiti vandalism at San Leandro home

SAN LEANDRO --- Police arrested a suspect Monday in a hate crime vandalism at a home in San Leandro. On June 18, a home for sale on the 15300 block of Inverness Street had a realtor sign vandalized with graffiti that included an anti-Asian racial epithet. Police said the next day, another anti-Asian graffiti message was spray-painted on the garage door of the same home.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect arrested after attacking passengers at SFO

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT -- A man with an "edged weapon" attacked passengers inside a San Francisco International Airport terminal on Friday, leaving three people with cuts and scrapes before he was arrested, authorities said.The man drove to the airport, went into the International Terminal, "walked around the departure terminal and pulled out an edged weapon" before attacking three men at about 6 p.m., police said.The travelers were in the pre-security area when they were attacked, airport duty manager Russell Mackey told the San Francisco Chronicle.Police officers arrived and arrested a man, whose name wasn't immediately released.The victims were treated for minor injuries before continuing on their travels and other airport operations weren't affected, officials said.It wasn't clear if the suspect was a traveler and the motive for the attack was unknown, Russell Mackey said.A television reporter covering the Golden State Warriors' homecoming at the airport said a large knife was removed from the scene.Other details weren't immediately available.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Marin 911: G-string dog walker covered ‘just enough’

June 9 – 15, 2022. Covered Barely: Citizens reported a man walking his dog on Bridgeway dressed only in a G-string. Later calls described it as a “white rag” just barely covering his private parts. Police checked it out and determined that the man was “covered up just enough.”
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
325K+
Followers
64K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy