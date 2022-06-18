ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veterans honored on Galion banners

GALION — In the May 27 issue, the Galion Inquirer published a list of military banners displayed in Heise Park and along Harding Way East and West. The American Legion Auxiliary Post 243, in charge of the Military Banners this year, did an impressive job of organizing the project and sharing...

Local pastor Ash Welch to retire

GALION — Rev. Ash Welch has been serving the community of Galion in a multitude of ways for the past nine years. Welch spent four years as a missionary in India before his ordination as an Elder in the United Methodist Church. He has been in ministry in Ohio for 30 years and has served as pastor in Iberia and 16 UMC, Conneaut and Boardman before his appoint as pastor at St. Paul United Methodist Church in 2013.
GALION, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

3 tornadoes impact Ohio, 2 in Morrow County

MOUNT GILEAD— Damage and the path of debris to a Chesterfield farm across from Maple Grove Cemetery is evident after two tornadoes touched down in Morrow County the night of June 13. Keith Sparks flew over Morrow County surveying the damages. The EF-1 tornadoes, with approximately 105 mph winds, touched down between 11:17 p.m., northeast of Mount Gilead, and 11:22 p.m. near Chesterville, according to the National Weather Service in Cleveland. As of Sunday night, some residents were still without power. A third tornado touched down in Richland County near Butler at approximately 11:33 p.m. All three tornadoes caused significant tree damage and some property damage. Sparks has been flying 10 years. The US Army retiree and Mount Gilead resident offers sightseeing tours. For more on last week’s storm, see coverage beginning on Page 4.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
Galion Inquirer

Buehler’s celebrates liquor store opening

GALION — Since late last year, local residents have enjoyed the shopping convenience provided by a new supermarket in the Galion West shopping center on Portland Way — Buehler’s. On Friday, the Ohio-based, independent, employee-owned store began a new chapter, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, signifying the grand...
GALION, OH
Galion Inquirer

Crazy Gringos popular with Galion audiences

GALION — Music in the Park, the annual free concert series held on Tuesday nights in June, continues their 14th season all month in Galion. It is again sponsored by Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson Davis Chapel, with aims to encourage community spirit among neighbors and friends. Regularly held at...
Galion, OH
kolomkobir.com

Richland and Ashland counties offer a number of campgrounds

PERRYSVILLE — With gas prices soaring past $5 a gallon and accompanying inflation, many people are opting for camping as a cheaper vacation option. According to Harvest Hosts, 51% of travelers are planning to book campgrounds this summer. Louis Andres, a park naturalist with the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District,...
ASHLAND, OH
Galion Inquirer

“Swing” by the Gill House for the Shawshank band

GALION — Preserving Galion, Inc. is hosting a concert at the landmark Gill House on Harding Way West Sunday, June 26. The “Swinging in the Park” concert will be provided by The Shawshank Big Band, with big band and jazz tunes, beginning at 6 p.m. During the...
Morning Journal

Sheffield Village: Mercy Health opens new location

Mercy Health – Lorain officially opened June 20 the newly built Sheffield Medical Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The 16,000-square-foot facility, located at 5327 Detroit Road in Sheffield Village, offers specialty care including breast surgery, gastroenterology, cardiology, neurology, as well as obstetrics, and gynecology. In addition, the building will...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Westinghouse: Richland County Land Bank set to take next step Tuesday

MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Land Bank is expected Tuesday to enter into a subgrant agreement that will allow county commissioners to officially contribute up to $500,000 toward demolition and cleanup of former Westinghouse properties in Mansfield. The State of Ohio has agreed to pay $4 million toward the estimated...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
Thomas Gray
Anthony B
Galion Inquirer

Shah, Murphy, Ottley reign in HOJGA tourney

BUCYRUS – Minoy Shah of Pleasant mastered his one-over-par 73 to win the Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association second season tournament held at Golf Club of Bucyrus on Monday. Sponsor of the event was Crossroads Original Designs of Bucyrus. Shah nabbed an eagle, three birdies and ten pars...
BUCYRUS, OH
Galion Inquirer

Pickle Run Festival on the horizon, larger than ever

GALION — The annual Pickle Run Festival is scheduled for July 1-2 at Heise Park and offers something for everyone. The catchy name originates from a tale about a local businessman who supposedly dumped bad pickles into a local creek in the 1890s. Sarah Capretta is in her eighth...
GALION, OH
Galion Inquirer

GALION POLICE REPORTS

According to a report, multiple vehicles had catalytic converters stolen at My Floors. There was a fight reported at Heise Park; upon investigation it did not go further than a shove. A noninjury accident was reported on Harding Way West; one driver was cited. June 17. A caller reported that...
GALION, OH
whbc.com

Orrville Man Falls to Death at Dover Dam

FAIRFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An Orrville man is dead, killed after falling from a prohibited area of the Dover Dam along the Tuscarawas River north of Dover on Sunday. The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office says 56-year-old Walter Rogers was trying to grab some coins from...
DOVER, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Missing in Ohio: The case of Larry Davis

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Before he disappeared March 4, Larry Davis messaged the person closest to him, giving a name in case anything happened to him. Davis was last seen alive four days later. His off-and-on girlfriend of nine years, Brittany Claytor, 32, said a security camera captured Davis going into a private garage, but […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Travel Maven

9 of the most Beautiful Restaurants in Ohio

From scenic lakes in the north to mountains and rolling hills in the south, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Ohio. It's no surprise that there are many gorgeous restaurants located here. Whether you're looking for incredible water views or pretty dinner spots surrounded by the woods, you'll find it here on this list. Keep reading to learn more about these 9 beautiful restaurants.
OHIO STATE
Galion Inquirer

Sewer rate increase approved, funds appropriated for debt

GALION – During the regular session June 14, with all members present, Galion City Council passed several ordinances, including one to increase sewer rates within and outside city corporations limits of Galion. There was no discussion of the resolution and the ordinance passed with opposing votes from council member...
GALION, OH
1808Delaware

The Delaware County Beer & Wine Festival Is Back

The Delaware County Beer & Wine Festival is back on June 25 by popular demand!. Festivalgoers will peruse Boardman Arts Park to find many beer and wine tasting opportunities from different vendors in Delaware County and beyond. With over 55 different tasting options visitors will be able to sip from their local favorites and try new establishments to find their choice of beer, cider, wine and mead.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
sciotopost.com

Mayflies Swarm to Port Clinton, Horde So Big it is Seen on Radar

LAKE ERIE – Mayflies swarm Port Clinton from May to Early July in an epidemic natural fashion. Mayflies live most of their lives underwater towards the end of their life cycle they hatch wings and fly just to reproduce and die about 24 hours later. Adult Mayflies do not have mouths or digestion systems!
PORT CLINTON, OH
Your Radio Place

Governor DeWine announces Pilot Program for improving resident's transportation services in four area counties

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Governor Mike DeWine has announced that several state and local agencies are joining forces on a pilot program to make public transit in Coshocton, Guernsey, Muskingum, and Tuscarawas counties easier to navigate and more efficient. The new program, Mobility Ohio, will be a one-stop hub that will rely on agency coordination and next-generation software tools to allow people to conveniently schedule trips by phone or online.
OHIO STATE
Travel Maven

The Most Historic Ohio Restaurants

While there are tons of restaurants that have been open since the 20th century and are most definitely considered "old" there are very few restaurants that have been open since the 19th century, these are the restaurants that are considered "historic."
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

Three great steakhouses in Ohio

What do you usually order when you go out? If your answer is a steak with some fresh vegetables on the side, then you are in the right place, especially if you live in Ohio or travel to Ohio often. That's because I have put together a list of three great steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area.
OHIO STATE

