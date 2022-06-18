ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

XFL hosts showcase in College Park

By Jake Rohm
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CosLS_0gEh4qLJ00

COLLEGE PARK, Md (DC News Now) — On Friday, the University of Maryland held the first of six XFL Showcases in the Jones-Hill House.

Athletes from all over the DMV came to the Maryland football indoor practice facility to show off their talents to the XFL scouts and coaches in hopes to be drafted into the league later this year. The XFL was recently started back up when actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson became the new owner. The league returns with a simple goal in mind.

“Give the athletes an opportunity,” said XFL President Russ Brandon. “The opportunity for athletes to flourish, play more football, and be around great coaching.”

XFL announces TV deal with The Walt Disney Company and ESPN

“We are the league of opportunity,” said XFL Executive Vice President of Player Personnel Marc Ross. “These showcases provide these opportunities for these young men.”

Among the XFL coaches present was longtime NFL coach Wade Phillips, Hall of Fame cornerback Rod Woodson, and former Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward. All the coaches bring with them decades of experience either coaching or playing at the highest level.

“The great thing about it, being a former player, is that I now get an opportunity to help these kids,” said Hines Ward. “To really help develop them, not just only in football, but in life.”

Development is something that football, as a sport in the highest level, has lacked. Sports such as baseball have opportunities for players to develop, and for the NFL to partner with the XFL to give that platform, is big for the game.

“Seeing the players come through, having another platform so they can hone their skills, it is a place of importance,” said Rod Woodson.

“You get to show people that, hey, I might have been out of football a little bit, but I got an opportunity to get back, and this is what I can do,” said Wade Phillips.

The XFL will have five more showcases throughout the United States in the upcoming weeks. The XFL Draft will take place later this year, with the season officially set to start on February 18, 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Football world reacts to Jeff Fisher’s USFL finish

It was a tough first season for Jeff Fisher and the Michigan Panthers. Despite having the first pick in the 2022 USFL Draft, which they used on quarterback Shea Patterson, the team finished 2-8 on the year. Thanks to a late rule change, they will actually get the first pick...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
City
College Park, MD
College Park, MD
College Sports
College Park, MD
Sports
Local
Maryland College Sports
College Park, MD
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
The Spun

Look: Lane Kiffin Reacts To Peyton Manning College World Series Photo

Peyton Manning was enjoying a pleasant day of baseball before unexpectedly getting roasted. The Hall of Fame quarterback attended Saturday's College World Series showdown between Ole Miss and Auburn. During the game, the Charles Schwab Field crew had some fun at the University of Tennessee alum's expense by identifying him as "Eli Manning's brother" on the jumbotron.
OXFORD, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#American Football#College Football#Dmv#The Walt Disney Company#Espn#Xfl Executive#Hall Of Fame
FOX Sports

USFL Week 10: New Orleans Breakers-Houston Gamblers top plays

Week 10 of the inaugural USFL season comes to a close Sunday with a matchup between the New Orleans Breakers (6-3) and the Houston Gamblers (2-7) on FS1 at Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama. The Breakers, the No. 2 seed in the South, have already punched their ticket to next...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WDVM 25

Four teens arrested after traffic stops

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police arrested four people for firearm charges on Tuesday after two traffic stops in Montgomery County. An officer first pulled over a car in the area of Georgia Avenue and Lindell Street in Wheaton/Glenmont on the evening of June 9. The driver was 19-year-old Javier Reyes of Hyattsville, […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

National Harbor hosts Juneteenth celebration event

OXON HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — It is the first year Juneteenth has been recognized as a national holiday, and the National Harbor hosted a special celebration event. The Prince George’s County, Arts & Humanities Council, put together an event consisting of special performances and educational presentations, and activities to highlight the significance of […]
OXON HILL, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Jeff Fisher Has Tough First Season: NFL World Reacts

Jeff Fisher was often mocked for consistently going 7-9 or 8-8 during his time as an NFL head coach. The former NFL head coach probably wishes he could've gone .500 in the USFL, though. Fisher has wrapped up his first USFL season with a tough 2-8 record. "Former NFL head...
NFL
WDVM 25

Road rage stabbing incident sends one to hospital

BOLIVAR, Md. (DC News Now) — A road rage stabbing incident that led to one driver being stabbed happened near Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 10:30 in the morning near the Bolivar light. Two males claim that the other driver was driving aggressively on 340 […]
HARPERS FERRY, WV
WDVM 25

Where West Virginians can register for a medical marijuana card in June

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — In June, the West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis will host several statewide, public sign-up events for medical cannabis patients. At the events, the Office of Medical Cannabis will assist patients with the electronic application process to acquire​ a medical cannabis patient card. The dates and times of each event are listed […]
HEALTH
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy