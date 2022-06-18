ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Four more HBPs keeps Mets on record pace: 'What's that about?'

By Ryan Chichester
 4 days ago

The Mets won, and were hit by four pitches in the process.

It was the continuation of a season-long narrative on both fronts.

The team now leads the league with 48 HBPs, and even before Friday’s series opener against the Marlins, Buck Showalter had something today about that league-leading number.

“You know we're on pace to set an all-time record for hit by pitches?” Showalter asked the media. “It was set last year…we’ve been in the league leaders, top five they told me, for 5-6 years. What’s that about?

“That's a lot of trips to the X-ray room.”

Starling Marte had to make that trip earlier this week, but luckily, they came back negative and there didn’t seem to be any injury concerns from the plethora of HBPs on Friday. But it continues to be an unwanted storyline for the Mets this season.

