Francisco Lindor has big night in mother's first game at Citi Field

Francisco Lindor’s mom came to watch him play for the first time as a Met in New York, so the shortstop knew he had to show out.

Lindor blasted a three-run home run and finished with four RBI to break out of a recent slump and lead New York to a 10-4 win on Friday, as Lindor had some added motivation to perform at the plate.

“My wife surprised me with my whole family here today and it gave me the boost of energy I needed,” Lindor said.

“I love my mom. I play for her and for my whole entire family. Having her here for the first time…it filled my heart. I’m blessed to have her in my life.”

Lindor’s family came from Puerto Rico, while his mother, Maria Serrano, came up from Florida to see him play at Citi Field for the first time. She got to see quite a show courtesy of her son.

“It put a sense of urgency in my mind,” Lindor said. “Completely different…to have her here was very special.”

