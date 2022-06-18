ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Francisco Lindor has big night in mother's first game at Citi Field

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1USKiX_0gEh4F7m00

Francisco Lindor’s mom came to watch him play for the first time as a Met in New York, so the shortstop knew he had to show out.

Lindor blasted a three-run home run and finished with four RBI to break out of a recent slump and lead New York to a 10-4 win on Friday, as Lindor had some added motivation to perform at the plate.

“My wife surprised me with my whole family here today and it gave me the boost of energy I needed,” Lindor said.

“I love my mom. I play for her and for my whole entire family. Having her here for the first time…it filled my heart. I’m blessed to have her in my life.”

Lindor’s family came from Puerto Rico, while his mother, Maria Serrano, came up from Florida to see him play at Citi Field for the first time. She got to see quite a show courtesy of her son.

“It put a sense of urgency in my mind,” Lindor said. “Completely different…to have her here was very special.”

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)

Comments / 0

Related
Q 105.7

A Son’s Gift Of Memories From The New York Mets Manager

Many of us that are dads, spend a little extra time thinking of our father's that have long passed on Father's Day. The day will often conjure up memories of time spent with a person that truly shaped our lives. Small moments many times become big memories. Friend of The...
QUEENS, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Looking back at the longest home winning streak in Yankees history

When Anthony Rizzo homered to win Thursday night’s game against the Rays, it extended a streak for this year’s Yankee team. The walk-off gave the Yankees their 14th straight home win, the longest such run for the franchise since 1961. They have not lost in the Bronx since May 23rd, when they dropped a game to the Orioles, of all teams.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Francisco Lindor
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
505K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy