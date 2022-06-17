ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sod Poodles even series with San Antonio

By Hart Pisani, Amarillo Globe-News
 4 days ago
A day after getting walked off, the Amarillo Sod Poodles were the ones with the late game magic on Friday.

The Soddies scored four runs in the seventh inning to give themselves a 5-3 victory over the San Antonio Missions and even the series. Amarillo is now 30-31 on the year.

After San Antonio got on the board first in the fourth inning, Amarillo managed to tie it up in the top of the fifth when Nick Delesandro's RBI double scored Juan Centeno. The Missions scored a run of their own in the bottom of the fifth to retake the lead.

After a scoreless sixth, Amarillo came alive.

Roby Enriquez launched an RBI double to score Centeno to tie the game up. After that, Leandro Cedeno came up huge with an RBI double of his own, this one scoring Enriquez, Drew Stankiewicz and Jorge Barrosa to put Amarillo up 5-2.

The Missions added a run in the bottom of the ninth, but the Sod Poodles held on to get the victory.

