No injuries were reported in an accident last week involving a North Judson-San Pierre School Corporation multi-purpose vehicle. Corporation officials say a corporation multi-purpose vehicle was involved in a single-vehicle accident near Lafayette Wednesday, June 15. The vehicle was carrying two North Judson-San Pierre FFA members and the FFA sponsor who were on their way to the FFA Convention in Indianapolis, according to information from the school.

NORTH JUDSON, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO