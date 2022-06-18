ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland realtor discusses what rising interest rates mean for local buyers

By Chandler Watkins
kptv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Over the past few years, it’s been a home seller’s market with inventory low and the demand high. But now we’re seeing a hot housing market starting to cool down amid high interest rates. “It makes a big impact,” said Carey Hughes,...

Lake Oswego Review

The $60 million question for Portland Public Schools: Where is the money going?

Projected spending for the Center for Black Student Excellence may violate Oregon LawWe've all been there before. You open your Oregon ballot and there's yet another school bond measure. The school district promises the money will be used to repair existing schools or maybe to build a new school. You may agree or disagree with the measure, but at least you know where the money is going to go. But what if you had no idea where or how the bond money was going to be spent? It's a troubling trend in Oregon and it's not limited to school districts....
PORTLAND, OR
klcc.org

Oregon’s minimum wage set to increase July 1

Starting July 1st, minimum wage workers in Oregon will see an increase in pay. In 2016, Oregon lawmakers created a three-tiered minimum wage. That means while many of Oregon’s minimum wage workers will see a new rate of $13.50 an hour, employees in the Portland area will get an increase to $14.75. Those are both increases of 75 cents per hour. Meanwhile, the minimum wage in rural parts of the state will jump by 50 cents to $12.50 an hour.

