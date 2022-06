The Portland Spirit cruise ship is also hit by gunfire Monday night but no one is hurt.Portland police are investigating three shootings, including two fatalities, on Monday, June 20. The victims were not immediately identified, and no arrests have been made. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the first fatal shooting happened early in the evening. Officers responded to the 3200 block of Northeast 81st Avenue, where they discovered a dead body. After an investigation, officers determined that the man was the victim of a homicide. "I just kind of asked them what is going on here, because they have...

