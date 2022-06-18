Cheerful approach could made side effects less scary

Remember when medications didn’t come with side effects? Those were the days.

Some of the bad tasting stuff causes frowning. That’s what I would have said at age 6 if anyone had explained “side effects” to me.

But when the doctor prescribed medicine, we took it anyway. Whatever our age, we swallowed our medicines and didn’t ask questions. Nobody mentioned side effects. If they did, I don’t remember it. You took medicine to get well. Period.

Whiskey was in a category all its own because everybody knew about the side effects.

I just read a few sheets of information that came with my latest antibiotic. I’ve decided not to take the stuff. Why risk disability and death?

My primary care physician is in Mexico. My illnesses correspond with her vacations. We’ve got it worked out.

The walk-in clinic physician’s assistant prescribed a plain old antibiotic for my acute sinus infection, but it upset my digestive track. I called back, and they prescribed a different antibiotic. After reading the list of possible side effects from that antibiotic, I’ve decided to stick with the first prescription and live (operative word) with the digestive disorder.

Sure, I may be missing out on getting a fat settlement if I could link either my death or a disability to the second antibiotic at some point in the future. Or maybe not, since I’ve been warned. That’s why we get all the warnings – so we can’t sue if we die or suffer other side effects even if the medicine cures us.

Those printed sheets of discouraging information wouldn’t be so off-putting if we could just hear them read by someone with a soothing voice while we watch a video of regular people having fun – like riding bicycles and holding helium-filled balloons or playing frisbee with a happy dog.

That’s how television ads for wonder drugs purposely mis-illustrate the side effects. They’ve got it down to a fine art.

But when you get the bare info printed black on white, the effect is stark.

Someone should figure out how to adapt the television approach to those printed factsheets. Here’s my suggestion:

Use yellow paper. Yellow is cheerful. Choose a non-serious font like chalkboard or comic sans. Throw in warm and fuzzy illustrations from children’s books -- families having fun, cute pets, cute wild animals, the sun in a blue sky with puffy white clouds.

If I were a university professor teaching a course in how to write and illustrate print advertising, I’d be sure to assign my students the task of turning a list of drug side effects into a happy handout. The most nonsensical students would meet the challenge best.

Try illustrating this warning (taken right from my handout):

“Call your doctor right away if you are not able to move or bear weight on a joint or if you feel or hear a snap or pop.”

How about a cartoon of an elderly person zipping around on a skateboard? No worries!

I think we’re onto something.

Hanaba Munn Welch is a correspondent for the Times Record News who divides her time between Abilene and a farm north of Vernon. Her columns, as a tribute to the Childress Engine 501, always contain, amazingly, 501 words.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Cheerful approach could made side effects less scary