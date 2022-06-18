ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tipp City, OH

‘Vintage in the Village’ set to be held in Tipp City today

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
Antique furniture

TIPP CITY — Downtown Tipp City is set to hold its Vintage in the Village event this evening.

The event will be located on State Route 571 and have shopping for vintage, antique, handmade, and artisan treasures, along with food trucks.

The kick-off for the event is scheduled to start at 10:00 a.m. and end at 4:00 p.m.

According to a press release, Vintage in the Village is a revamped and exhilarating take on the Antique and Artisan Shows of the past several years.

