The Vicksburg Police Department is investigating several recent crimes in the area. Of the most recent crimes reported, five involve thefts and one involves arson. At around 10 a.m., officers responded to an address in the 300 block of Warrenton Road in reference to a residential burglary. The victim stated someone entered the residence through an unsecured window. It is not known what items are missing at this time.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 17 HOURS AGO