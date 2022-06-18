ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blind date: ‘His eyes lit up when we started talking about potatoes’

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
Photograph: Antonio Olmos/the Guardian

Anna on Sam

What were you hoping for?

Light to moderate flirting.

First impressions?

Very friendly and lovely. But he looks like my dad did at 27! Oh no ...

What did you talk about?

Was I tall enough to reach the heater button? Were the vegetarian options going to suffice? What’s the definitive best potato dish? All the big, tantalising, exciting stuff.

Any awkward moments?

He mentioned that he went into dates knowing he didn’t want anything and seemed to have a very casual approach to anything love-life related. I was aghast, both for myself and on behalf of fellow devotees of this column.

Good table manners?

Sam handled his kale like a pro and was diplomatic in potato sharing.

Best thing about Sam?

His eyes lit up when we started talking about potatoes.

Would you introduce Sam to your friends?

We move in different circles, but I imagine we already have a few mutuals.

Describe Sam in three words.

Chatty, dapper, young.

What do you think Sam made of you?

I honestly have no idea. He seemed keen for a more networky approach. And complimented my dress.

Did you go on somewhere?

To my bed, alone, to crack Gogglebox on.

And … did you kiss?

My dad?! No.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

A less Freudian experience.

Marks out of 10?

A friendly 7.

Would you meet again?

We’ll probably bump into each other again and have a friendly natter.

Sam and Anna on their date

Sam on Anna

What were you hoping for?

To meet someone different.

First impressions?

Very good: she was kind, welcoming and easy to chat to.

What did you talk about?

Stalkers. How the photographer told me to be nice to her. How we’ve both trained at the National Youth theatre.

Any awkward moments?

Turning up at the bar next door and the waiter rudely informing me that I was at the wrong place.

Good table manners?

She was polite and knew what she wanted, with no fuss.

Best thing about Anna?

Probably her hair.

Would you introduce Anna to your friends?

Yeah, of course.

Describe Anna in three words.

Small, passionate, kind.

What do you think Anna made of you?

I was doing OK until I ordered kale salad. It looks a bit sad ordering something so healthy, but I’m vegetarian and the restaurant mainly served chicken.

Did you go on somewhere?

We did not.

And … did you kiss?

No, we did not.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

More veggie options on the menu.

Marks out of 10?

Probably a 6.5.

Would you meet again?

If I saw one of her shows or something – not just the two of us. The theatre scene in London is quite small, so I’m sure our paths will cross again.

Sam and Anna ate at Cocotte on Hoxton Square, London N1. Fancy a blind date? Email blind.date@theguardian.com

