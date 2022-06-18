ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Tim Dowling: my dad is 100 but I’m the one with ‘old person’s problems’

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j8Hdd_0gEh0zQg00
Composite: Guardian

A few weeks ago: I’m in Connecticut, driving my father, who is 100, to his doctor. It’s in an area I haven’t been in for years, and although I’ve entered the destination into my phone, I can’t make the map come up on the hire car’s screen. During a sharp left the phone slides from its perch, and is now issuing muffled instructions from under my seat.

“I was fine until I got the flu last month, when your brother was away,” my dad says.

“Uh-huh,” I say, loudly.

“Since then, Christ,” he says. “I take a few steps and my legs feel like jelly.”

“It takes longer to recover from these things,” I say. “When you’re old.”

I take a wrong turn and keep quiet about it until I get my bearings again.

“I think this is the street,” I shout. “Have you been to this place before?” My father looks out the window at the passing storefronts.

“Probably,” he says.

A few weeks later: I’ve been back in London for a fortnight, and I still feel jet-lagged. If I sit down anywhere for more than five minutes, I fall asleep. It takes longer to recover from these things, I tell myself, when you’re old.

Perhaps sensing my frailty, the machines in my life have seized the opportunity to take over. My laptop signs me out of my email account, and frustrates all my efforts to get back in. Netflix keeps asking me if I would like to continue watching something called Meet Marry Murder.

“What are you talking about?” I say. “I’ve never watched that.”

While I was away my wife bought a siphon that turns tap water into fizzy water, but when I use it nothing happens. I spend 15 minutes doing the same thing over and over, expecting different results.

“Why?” I shout. The middle one, passing, leans into the kitchen.

“What?” he says.

“Make this work!” I say. He reaches out his index finger and depresses the lever. A stream of gas pours forth, the bottle clouds briefly with vapour, and the water sparkles.

“That’s exactly what I did!” I say. “What’s the secret?”

“There’s no secret,” he says, beaming.

I spend the rest of the afternoon trying to get back into my email account, without success. Then I go in and find my wife stitching something while watching TV. On the screen, a retired detective is detailing the many injuries a deceased man received at the hands of his wife.

“What is this called?” I say.

“I forget,” my wife says. My phone pings in my pocket.

“Can you stop signing in as me?” I say. “Netflix is getting the wrong idea.”

“I don’t know what that means,” she says. My phone pings again. I take it from my pocket and read the message on the screen.

“Oh my God. What’s happening?

“I’m trying to watch this,” my wife says.

Help!” I shout. The middle one, passing again, comes into the room.

“What now?” he says.

“I got this text from a Japanese restaurant,” I say.

“Uh-huh,” he says.

“It says: ‘certainly, Tim! What time would you like a table?’ But I’ve never heard of this restaurant.” He takes my phone and examines it closely.

“The thing is, you started this conversation,” he says.

“What did I say?”

“You said: Hello. I’d like to make a reservation, please.”

“I did not,” I say.

“You must’ve clicked some template response,” he says.

“What’s this?” says the youngest one, wandering in.

“He’s freaking out,” says the middle one, giving me back my phone.

“So while I’m sitting here watching Meet Marry Murder,” I say, “my phone is wandering through London, selecting random restaurants and booking tables in my name?”

Sign up to our Inside Saturday newsletter for an exclusive behind the scenes look at the making of the magazine’s biggest features, as well as a curated list of our weekly highlights

“Meet Marry Murder,” my wife says. “That’s it.”

“Oh,” the youngest one says. “An old person’s problem.”

I think back to two weeks before, when my father told me off for following him up the stairs.

“I don’t need help,” he said. “I’ve got two goddam railings here.”

“I thought I was being sly,” I told my brother later, “by pretending I was going upstairs anyway.”

“He’s OK on the stairs,” my brother said. “For the time being.”

“It’s just that he told me he was still weak from the flu,” I said. My brother rolled his eyes.

“He never had the flu,” he said.

Join Tim Dowling, Coco Khan and more on 29 June as they share the joys – and pressures – of writing for Saturday magazine. Book your event ticket here

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Unfinished and unwanted 9,000-passenger cruise ship to be scrapped

What was meant to be one of the world’s largest cruise ships is being prepared for its maiden voyage – to a scrapyard. Global Dream II, which was designed to hold more than 9,000 passengers, had almost been completed at a shipyard on Germany’s Baltic coast. However, the shipbuilder MV Werften filed for bankruptcy in January 2022 and the administrators cannot find a buyer for Global Dream II.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Daily Mail

For better... or for worse! Husbands share snaps of their wives' hilariously frustrating antics - from haphazard sunscreen application to dropping the dinner on the floor

Husbands have shared photographs of the moments their wives left them crying out in frustration. Social media users around the world shared snaps of the 'what were they thinking?' moments, including one woman who stuck her foot through drywall. One husband showed off his horrific sunburn after his wife applied...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
Slate

My Teen Discovered a Painful Period From My Past

Several months ago my 13-year-old daughter snooped in my old emails, trying to find out the identity of her biological father. What she found out, instead, was that my father tried very hard to convince me to have an abortion when I was pregnant with her. I was 19, working part-time and attending community college, and had just moved in with a friend after my father and mother threw me out. I would only communicate with them by email, and the exchange got pretty heated and nasty. But I stood my ground and had my daughter as a single mom.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TMZ.com

Rap Dad Duties -- Happy Father's Day!

Father's Day 2022 is here and so is a blowout of adorable pics of rappers with their kids!. Even with a ton of money at their disposal for diamonds and diapers — being a rap dad can be tough!. You're always on the road, in the studio or on...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
thebrag.com

Christian protesters take to the streets to say “God hates NFTs”

Christian protesters take to the streets of SoHo in Manhattan to decry NFTs in the name of god, “Crypto is a sin.”. A group of protesters has been videoed decrying NFTs in the name of god on the streets of SoHo in Manhattan. The protesters can be seen with signs, roaming about on the streets of SoHo in Manhattan in solidarity against NFTs.
MANHATTAN, NY
Mary Duncan

Stubborn man who won’t get growth in abdomen checked checks out weeks later

*This is a work of nonfiction and opinion based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Have you ever heard one of those stories that is so heartbreaking, but is made extra heartbreaking by how it may have been avoided if people weren’t so stubborn, especially about their health?
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Find My
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Leaves Fans Emotional As She Breaks Down In Tears Announcing New Project: 'I Am Humbled And Beyond Grateful'

Jennifer Lopez broke down in tears when discussing her partnership with Grameen America in a video which she posted on Instagram on June 11th. The 52-year-old multi-hyphenate will be helping the micro-finance non-profit with its mission of empowering 600,000 Latina entrepreneurs across 50 US cities with $14 billion in business capital, as well as six million hours of financial training and education through her own philanthropic effort Limitless Labs, by 2030. And she couldn’t help but get emotional when discussing what “being Latino” meant to her.
CHARITIES
Aabha Gopan

Sisters furious at man for giving his wife inheritance

Should one expect an inheritance from their sibling?. A death in the family coupled with disagreement over inheritance can be agonizing. The money involved can significantly deteriorate the relationship between a person and their loved ones.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Independent

Archie Battersbee: ‘Glimmer of hope’ for mother of boy, 12, facing life support switch off

A mother has said there has been a “glimmer of hope” for her brain-damaged son as she prepares to appeal a ruling allowing doctors to switch off his life support. Hollie Dance said 12-year-old Archie Battersbee, who was injured in an incident at home in April and has not regained conciousness since, has responded to music and smell. A High Court judge ruled last week doctors could legally stop treating Archie after his parents had challenged proposals to switch off his life support, concluding the boy had died the end of last month.His mother hit out at the ruling, saying...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

The Guardian

323K+
Followers
79K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy