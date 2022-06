Sean O’Malley is laying out his best plans for his career. Sean O’Malley is one of the biggest stars in the UFC bantamweight division and he has just recently broken the top fifteen. O’Malley has been notoriously slow and strategic with his UFC rise, purposely choosing fights and making his way up the division. Eventually, he looks to become the champion and feels that his first step toward that goal will be defeating his next opponent Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276.

UFC ・ 12 HOURS AGO