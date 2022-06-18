ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, VA

Talking the walk: A pedestrian mall could give businesses more space, but some say downtown’s fine as it is

By CALVIN SHOMAKER BRISTOL HERALD COURIER
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCould limiting part of State Street downtown to pedestrian traffic only be a good thing for Bristol?. Some say yes, but that speculation comes with a lot of ifs, and just how exactly the concept would come about is anything but clear. “I’ve definitely seen it work well in...

Troubled crossings: State of two trail trestles has officials concerned

Two remote nearly century-old trestles on the Virginia Creeper Trail need repairs between Taylors Valley and Creek Junction in Washington County. The trestles were built when the trail was a railroad used to haul timber from the mountains of Konnarock, Virginia, to Damascus and Abingdon. “We have a number of...
DAMASCUS, VA
heraldcourier.com

Bristol Virginia man killed in Scott County crash

A Bristol, Virginia man was killed in a car crash in Scott County, Virginia last Friday. According to a press release from the Virginia State Police, Derick C. Wood, 34, of Bristol, Virginia, died at the scene of the Friday morning single-vehicle crash on Route 58, a half mile west of Route 689. The release said Wood was not wearing a seat belt.
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
heraldcourier.com

Hoosier, Hawkeye direct Kingsport past State Liners

Kingsport pitcher Ryan Kraft crafted a masterpiece on Tuesday night at the expense of the bungling Bristol State Liners. A standout for the Indiana University Hoosiers, Kraft allowed just one run and notched six strikeouts in five impressive innings to highlight the Axmen’s 13-1 Appalachian League beatdown of the Bristolians at Hunter Wright Stadium.
KINGSPORT, TN
heraldcourier.com

One of American music's most important guitars unveiled at BCM

What has been called one of the most important guitars in the history of American music is now on display at Bristol’s Birthplace of Country Music Museum. Museum officials unveiled the famous guitar of Bristol Session artist and the “Father of Country Music” Jimmie Rodgers on Tuesday morning.
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

State Liners bash Bluefield, 14-6

Hector Mangual showed he can mash on Sunday. The shortstop from the University of Missouri blasted two home runs to lead the way for the Bristol State Liners in their 14-6 bashing of the Bluefield Ridge Runners at historic Bowen Field. Mangual hit a two-run homer to highlight Bristol’s 10-run...
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

Jun. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bristol's evening forecast: Clear. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

GREGORY COLUMN: Capps, Savoie took new lanes in life

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The two most interesting storylines from the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals were authored by two men who dared to take a new lane in life. Last year, 56-year-old California-based Funny Car heavyweight Ron Capps formed his own Ron Capps Motorsport operation after driving for various car owners since 1995.
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

Stanfield defeats Enders in Pro Stock

BRISTOL, Tenn. – NHRA Pro Stock racer Aaron Stanfield called it the craziest final round of his career. The third-generation racer from Bossier City, Louisiana, was facing four-time series titlist and defending event champion Erica Enders in the finals of the Thunder Valley Nationals Sunday at Bristol Dragway. Enders...
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

Former Mountain Mission trio starring on the basketball court

Those who wandered into the cozy gymnasium located on Edgewater Drive in Grundy, Virginia, on a bitterly cold evening in the winter of 2016 or on a pleasant spring afternoon in 2017, were in the presence of basketball royalty even if they might not have realized it at the time.
GRUNDY, VA

