Fosston Community Library and Arts Association presents 6 weeks of outdoor concerts at 7 pm Tuesday evenings on the back porch at the East Polk Heritage Center in Fosston. The FCLAA received a legacy grant which enables them to offer these concerts free of charge. Many people are familiar with the first performers that will be there on Tuesday, June 21st as they’ve been in Fosston before. Bonnie Stewart tells us about the musical duo Acoustafiddle.

FOSSTON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO