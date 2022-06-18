ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, IN

Princeton police looking for missing man

By Jada Burtin
WANE 15
WANE 15
 4 days ago

PRINCETON, Ind. (WANE) – The Princeton Police Department is asking for help finding a missing man.

Roy Ralston, 68, is missing from Princeton, Indiana and was last seen on Thursday, June 16th. Ralston is 5’9″ tall, weighs around 205 pounds. He has gray hair with brown eyes, last seen driving a black 2010 Ford F-150 truck with an Indiana plate of UJH952.

Ralston is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.  If you have any information on Roy Ralston, contact the Princeton Police Department at 812-385-3496 or 911.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Princeton, IN
Sports
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Princeton, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Princeton, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Ford F 150#Nexstar Media Inc
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WANE 15

WANE 15

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy