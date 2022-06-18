ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

Placer County Sheriff’s Office makes 2 fentanyl-related arrests

By Zach Boetto
 4 days ago

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Over 300 grams of fentanyl were taken off the streets after Placer County deputies arrested two people in Sheridan on suspicion of possession and intent to sell.

Law enforcement said fentanyl is becoming more prevalent in Northern California and parents of victims are sending a stern warning to everyone.

The colorful pressed pills – made to look like candy – contain fentanyl.

Detectives arrested 30-year-old Nicholas Koerner and 28-year-old Taylor Brooks on multiple drug charges after finding the fentanyl during a traffic stop on F Street.

12 deaths attributed to fentanyl in Placer County this year, sheriff confirms

Just 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be a fatal dose.

Laura Didier lost her son to a fentanyl overdose in 2020 when he bought a single pill from someone on social media thinking it was a Percocet.

Since then, she has devoted her time to bringing awareness to the fentanyl epidemic.

“Didn’t want to lose our child in vain. You know, when we felt like his story could help other people,” Didier said.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said this is one of its biggest fentanyl busts and the drug is becoming much more prevalent in the area.

“Our deputies come across fentanyl almost daily. Overdoses come in waves. We’ve had two just in the last couple of weeks,” Angela Musallam, with the sheriff’s office, said.

Musallam said buying pills outside of a pharmacy is like playing Russian roulette. Because right now, nearly all opiate pills on the street are fake.

Roseville police: Man arrested in connection with ‘suspicious death’

“This drug is not something to be messed with. And unfortunately, many of these drug dealers are choosing fentanyl as the cheaper chemical to cut drugs with,” Musallam said. “And in the black market, you don’t have pharmacists and pharmacologists who were putting these drugs together who are manufacturing these drugs, right. So you are undoubtedly getting a varying amount of fentanyl from one pill to the next.”

Both women said it’s now more important than ever to get fentanyl off the streets before it takes more lives.

If you’re struggling with your mental health, experts say talk to your doctor and don’t buy pills from dealers on the streets.

