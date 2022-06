SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ (MIDDLESEX)–South Brunswick Police say just after 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022, the Monmouth Junction Fire Department, Monmouth Junction First Aid Squad, and South Brunswick Police were dispatched to Loving Pets at 110 Melrich Road for a worker trapped in a machine. First responders arrived to find a 54-year-old female employee with her forearm impaled and trapped in a machine in the production area of the business. The worker was standing on a portable stair when she put her arm into the top of the machine, apparently to clear material inside when a rotating bar moved and she was impaled through her forearm.

SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO