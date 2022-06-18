WSL contest in town for first time in six years
The World Surf League competition is the first event of the 2022/2023 qualifying series and it is held at Ala Moana Bowls, with 96 men and 24 women competing.
The World Surf League competition is the first event of the 2022/2023 qualifying series and it is held at Ala Moana Bowls, with 96 men and 24 women competing.
We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.https://www.khon2.com
Comments / 0