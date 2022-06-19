Domestic violence suspect arrested after hours-long standoff with Fresno police

A domestic violence suspect has been arrested after an hours-long standoff with Fresno police Friday.

Police say they received a domestic violence call at a Lowe's in north Fresno around 10 am.

Authorities were able to track down the suspect at an apartment on Barstow and 3rd but he was not cooperating.

A negotiator and the SWAT Team were called out to assist with the standoff.

Officers were eventually able to arrest the man. He suffered minor injuries during the arrest and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

Police say he is a man in his 40s and is facing multiple charges including domestic violence, firearms charges and stalking.