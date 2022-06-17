WVU hospitals nationally recognized for its commitment to high-quality cardiovascular, cerebrovascular care
MORGANTOWN — WVU Hospitals has received multiple American Heart Association and American Stroke Association Get With The Guidelines and Mission: Lifeline achievement awards for demonstrating commitment to following up-to-date, research-based guidelines for the treatment of heart disease and stroke, ultimately leading to more lives saved, shorter recovery times, and fewer readmissions...therecorddelta.com
