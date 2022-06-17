WVU hospitals nationally recognized for its commitment to high-quality cardiovascular, cerebrovascular care

BUCKHANNON — Buckhannon City Officials have announced that beginning on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, the intersection of Lumber Street, College Avenue and Railroad Avenue will be closed as Sanitary Department crews relocate a failing sewer line. Ethan Crosten, Sanitary Department Superintendent noted, “This is an urgent and necessary project as the line is a main artery of the sanitary sewer system.” Disruption will be as limited as possible and the City appreciates your understanding.

BUCKHANNON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO