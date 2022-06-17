ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVU hospitals nationally recognized for its commitment to high-quality cardiovascular, cerebrovascular care

The Recorddelta
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN — WVU Hospitals has received multiple American Heart Association and American Stroke Association Get With The Guidelines and Mission: Lifeline achievement awards for demonstrating commitment to following up-to-date, research-based guidelines for the treatment of heart disease and stroke, ultimately leading to more lives saved, shorter recovery times, and fewer readmissions...

therecorddelta.com

The Recorddelta

BOE approves grant submission for new middle school

TENNERTON — The Upshur County Board of Education met at the Buckhannon-Upshur High School on Tuesday, June 14 at 7 p.m. Among a full agenda, the board members voted and approved a grant submission to the School Building Authority (SBA) of W.Va. The grant will be submitted as a Needs Grant Submission for a new middle school for Upshur County.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
The Recorddelta

City Council discusses Stockert Youth Facility Project

BUCKHANNON — City Council of Buckhannon held their weekly meeting in Council Chambers on Thursday, June 16 at 7 p.m. Among their discussion was the topic of the Stockert Youth and Community Multi-Use Facility Project. Council heard a presentation by Mills Group, LLC followed by comments from public as well as feedback from council members.
BUCKHANNON, WV
The Recorddelta

Upshur County Magistrates sworn into duty

BUCKHANNON — Twenty-sixth Judicial Court Judges Jacob Reger and Kurt Hall swore into duty Alan Suder and Mark Davis as Upshur County magistrates following their election in May. Suder and Davis were sworn in on Wednesday, June 15 in the Upshur County Circuit Courtroom at 3 p.m. Suder was...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
The Recorddelta

Moore’s Garage ready to serve Upshur County

BUCKHANNON — Moore’s Garage located at 9 Travelers Road is now open and offering a variety of services. Moore’s Garage prides itself on being a family owned and operated business. The garage also proclaims being a blessed family hoping to bless others by offering quality work at affordable prices.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
The Recorddelta

Buckhannon City Officials announce road closure

BUCKHANNON — Buckhannon City Officials have announced that beginning on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, the intersection of Lumber Street, College Avenue and Railroad Avenue will be closed as Sanitary Department crews relocate a failing sewer line. Ethan Crosten, Sanitary Department Superintendent noted, “This is an urgent and necessary project as the line is a main artery of the sanitary sewer system.” Disruption will be as limited as possible and the City appreciates your understanding.
BUCKHANNON, WV
The Recorddelta

Upshur County Deputy recovering following shoot-out on I-79

BUCKHANNON — On Thursday, June 16, multiple law enforcement agencies arrived at the scene of an active shooting on I-79 in Weston. The incident occurred at approximately 10:34 a.m. near the Weston exit 99. According to local sources, Upshur County Department of Homeland Security Assistant Director Derek Long was...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV

