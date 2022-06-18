ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exeter, RI

The Buzz on Business: Farmer Fridays

By Kate Glass
eastgreenwichnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you have an update you’d like to see included here regarding an 02818 business? Whether it’s small or big news, we’d like to hear from you! Share the buzz: [email protected]. The Goddard Park Farmer’s Market has returned for...

eastgreenwichnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastgreenwichnews.com

Turf Field Replacement: Out With the Old

Above: A mid-June drone photo shows Carcieri Field partially skinned of the old artificial turf. Photo by Chuck Nadeau (chuckn.com). Work to replace the artificial turf field at East Greenwich High School began earlier this month, with the work of getting rid of the old turf still happening. First the old turf was rolled up in sections and now those sections are being trucked out. Each roll weighs 3,000 lbs. so it is slow going, with only a few rolls able to be removed at a time.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Residents Speak Out Against 410-Unit Proposal

Above: The proposed Division Road Neighborhood includes 410 residential units, including single family, 6-unit and 34-unit buildings. A quarter of the units would be affordable, helping the town meet its 10% goal. The Planning Board heard the master plan application last week for a 410-unit residential project being called the...
KENT COUNTY, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

EG Calendar: Supt. Meyer Recognition, More Budget & Pride Picnic

Above: Last year’s Pride Picnic. If you have an event you want to share, send it to [email protected]. School Committee meeting – The panel will be recognizing retiring Supt. Alexis Meyer but will then pivot to discuss a $1M+ difference in what they budgeted for in April and what the final numbers turned out to be after the state passed its budget late last week. The School Committee knew it would have to figure out how to replace $500,000 (the difference between what they asked in an appropriation increase from the town and the amount the town ended up giving them) but the cut in the state aid number last week was a huge surprise. Here’s a statement from Chair Anne Musella: “The School Committee now has just over $1 million to cut from the budget it proposed in April, based on the Superintendent’s recommendation. We cannot make up that difference by relying entirely on our fund balance without setting ourselves up for a structural deficit. I sincerely hope that Town Council members mean what they say when they say they support the schools. Actions speak louder than words. Now is the time to show that support.” Find the full agenda, including the Zoom link, HERE.
KENT COUNTY, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Nips, Bad Breakup & Driveway Conversation

7:18 p.m. – A caller reported a wayward stop sign on High Hawk Drive at Deerfield. Police found the sign sticking out of a storm drain in the intersection. Police found where the sign was supposed to be and reinstalled it. 8:30 a.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Exeter, RI
Business
City
Exeter, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Obituary: Prentice Ewing “Bud” Cockrell, 104

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line. Prentice Ewing “Bud” Cockrell died June 16, at the age of 104 while a resident at Roberts Health...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy