The Buzz on Business: Farmer Fridays

Above: Last year’s Pride Picnic. If you have an event you want to share, send it to [email protected]. School Committee meeting – The panel will be recognizing retiring Supt. Alexis Meyer but will then pivot to discuss a $1M+ difference in what they budgeted for in April and what the final numbers turned out to be after the state passed its budget late last week. The School Committee knew it would have to figure out how to replace $500,000 (the difference between what they asked in an appropriation increase from the town and the amount the town ended up giving them) but the cut in the state aid number last week was a huge surprise. Here’s a statement from Chair Anne Musella: “The School Committee now has just over $1 million to cut from the budget it proposed in April, based on the Superintendent’s recommendation. We cannot make up that difference by relying entirely on our fund balance without setting ourselves up for a structural deficit. I sincerely hope that Town Council members mean what they say when they say they support the schools. Actions speak louder than words. Now is the time to show that support.” Find the full agenda, including the Zoom link, HERE.

KENT COUNTY, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO